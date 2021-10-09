Ao L!, a referee attacked during a game in RS, vents: ‘It was a cowardly act, but I thank you for being alive’

The mixture of relief and indignation mark the referee Rodrigo Crivellaro days after the aggression he suffered during the game between Guarani-VA and São Paulo-RG. To “HIT! in Play”, the judge told what he feels every time he recalls the whirlwind that happened after being attacked with a punch and kick in the back of the head by the midfielder of the Rio Grande do Sul team, Willian Ribeiro.

– There’s always a movie in your head. It was such a cowardly act, but I have to thank you for being alive, “well” in quotes, it could be much worse. It’s thinking about the future, trusting that everything will be fine, everything will be all right – he said.

Crivellaro, who is wearing a cervical collar, spoke about the possibility of undergoing surgery to correct his injury to the C6 vertebra. In addition, the referee has a cut in his mouth.

– There is a possibility. I’ll take a new X-ray next week to see if I need it. I hope not, that it has improved, otherwise I will have to undergo surgery. Surgery is simple, but all have a risk. I pray every day so that he can recover naturally – he declared and then told how his treatment has been:

– In the medical follow-up I have been talking to the traumatologist 24 hours a day, taking anti-inflammatory drugs… Apparently I will stay with this collar for a long time throughout the day so as not to disturb the cervical region. Every now and then I feel pain, whether I’m sitting, lying or standing for a long time – he added.

‘I don’t have any desire to talk to him,’ says Rodrigo Crivellaro about the player who attacked him in a game in the Segundona Gaucha (Photo: Reproduction / RBS TV)

Rodrigo Crivellaro told how he had to change his routine due to the aggression he suffered on the field.

– I have to adapt to being at home all the time. I’m a superactive guy, I work as a personal trainer, gym, I’m always teaching. Now I have to stop general. This also affects me financially, as I cannot move. We will see in the next few days how things will be, because the accounts do not stop – he said.

The referee spoke about the matches he conducts in Gaucho football. And he vented about what happened at the game in Venâncio Aires.

– These are generally difficult games to manage, very “caught”. Gaucho football is well disputed, but that doesn’t justify anything that happened, it can never happen in football. I hope that doesn’t happen to anyone else – and he stressed:

– To this day I don’t know the reason for this aggression I suffered! – completed.

Rodrigo Crivellaro was categorical when asked if he wanted to talk to player Willian Ribeiro after the episode. The midfielder was arrested in the act for attempted murder, but is now on provisional release.

– I have no desire to talk to him. I hope he pays for what he did, that he doesn’t play football anymore, a person like that can’t be called an athlete. With all the criminal record he had, it’s impossible for someone like that to play football. You have to pay for everything you did – he said.

Willian, who played for clubs in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraíba and Mato Grosso, has three other police records: in 2009, 2015 and 2021 (two due to bodily injury and one in fact). The most recent had occurred when he attacked a São Paulo-RG fan who criticized coach China Balbino.

WILLIAN RIBEIRO’S LAWYER LEAVES THE CASE



Player Willian Ribeiro does not want to comment on the unfolding of the episode. Lawyer José Felipe Lucca withdrew from the case two days after issuing a statement that said the midfielder “had no intention of killing the referee”. It will be up to another lawyer to be responsible for defending the player in the process.

Chief of Police Vinícius Assunção, from the Emergency Department of Venâncio Aires, pointed out that three witnesses were heard and reported the “aggressive history” of Willian Ribeiro. The original information was released by UOL and confirmed by THROW!. Wanted, the president of São Paulo de Rio Grande, Deivid Pereira, was not located.

* Collaboration of Júlio César Santos in producing the interview