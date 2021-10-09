Apple will update Carplay system to offer more functions in cars

For nearly a decade, the apple presented the CarPlay, your platform to connect the iPhone to the multimedia of cars. However, since its release in 2014, the system has not received many relevant updates. At least until now.

after the rival Google launch new voice commands for drivers, the apple brand announced that it is developing new features for its system. In fact, the goal is to offer greater integration with the car’s functions.

Call of ”IronHeart” (heart of iron, translated into Portuguese), the new technology is still in the testing phase. However, it is already considered a big bet of Apple in the automotive sector. Also because, today, Carplay is already part of more than 600 car models. And it is used by many automakers as BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Honda, among others.

You will also like

reproduction

Interface that lets you control the car

With the updates, the promise is that users will be able to command the general features and functions of the car. Thus, the platform will work with a ”data exchange”, freeing up access to operate some vehicle modes, controls and sensors.

Among the main controls are access to the climate control system, speedometer and seat adjustment. In addition, there is also the promise of tinkering with the air conditioning and changing the radio station. Settings that are currently unavailable.

Support from assemblers

Despite being a major evolution in Apple’s system, the partnership with automakers will be essential to make the project a reality. However, this can be the most complicated step, as there may be a ”footstep” in giving away the controls of the cars.

In fact, Apple has already faced this type of difficulty. In 2020, for example, the apple brand announced the CarKey, a product that allowed you to unlock the vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch, as well as route electric vehicles to provide information to the driver. However, many automakers denied the news.

Manufacturers are now looking to install their own automotive technology ecosystems. However, by having a large group of followers, Apple may conquer some brands and be able to move forward with the initiative.