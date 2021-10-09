Arana is the 17th player revealed by Corinthians to play for Seleo in this century; see list

Corinthians has yielded another athlete from its base for the Seleção this century. Debutant for the team last Thursday, in the victory of Tite’s men by 3-1 over Venezuela, left-back Guilherme Arana was the 17th player out of the Parque São Jorge junior team to play for Brazil since 2001.

Brazilian champion for Corinthians in 2015 and 2017, in addition to winning the Paulista in 2017, the defender had already been called up on other occasions, but had not entered the field. Today at Atlético-MG, he is emerging to be one of the cast members at the 2022 World Cup.

The trajectory of original Corinthians fans from 2001 onwards was opened curiously by Sylvinho, now coach of the main team, present in Brazil’s first game in this century. In 20 years, Brazil has never spent a year without an athlete from Terrão being on the field.

In addition to Arana, two others who worked for the Seleção on Thursday were trained at Corinthians: defender Marquinhos, scorer of the team’s first goal in Caracas, and midfielder Éverton Ribeiro.

Of the 17 on the list, three are currently part of the group of athletes from Alvinegro. Are they right-back Fagner, midfielder Willian and center forward Jô, all present in at least one World Cup.

The offspring of Terrão who played for the national team in the 21st century:

Sylvinho

Ewerthon

Cris

Kleber

Marques

Gil

Bunny*

edu

Anderson**

jo

Willian

Marks

Everton Ribeiro

Weverton

Fagner

William Aaron**

William Arana

*Brazil played the 2003 Gold Cup with an under-23 team

**Players called up for duels in which only athletes who played in Brazil could play

