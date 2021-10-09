Arceus and confirms that game style is not open world • Switch Brasil

Since the announcement of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, fans wonder what the game’s approach would be when it comes to whether or not it’s an open world—like what we witness with The Legend of Zelda: breath of the Wild. With the latest game trailers however, it has become a little clearer that Hissui’s map has been sub-divided into areas and not fully open for exploration.

In a recent comment made by The Pokémon Company to the Kotaku website, the company claims that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have a path of exploration and adventure closer to the one we found in the franchise Monster Hunter, where large areas can be explored from a selection within a specific starting location — the Village of Jubilife in Legends: Arceus.

Check out the company note below about this game model:

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Jubilife Village will serve as the base for surveying missions. After receiving an assignment or request and preparing for the next tour, players will leave the village to study one of the many open areas in the Hisui region. After finishing the research work, players will need to return once more to prepare for the next task. We look forward to sharing more information about exploring the Hisui region soon.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released worldwide and exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.