Arceus on having an open world • Eurogamer.pt

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will not be an open world game.

Although the trailers showed large areas and suggested a game similar to Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the game design is similar to what Capcom presents in the Monster Hunter series, with a hub and several zones separated by a loading screen.

After speculation surfaced that it might not be an open world game, something that has never been officially confirmed, The Pokémon Company has confirmed to Kotaku that the structure will not be an open world, but rather several separate large-scale areas.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Jubilife village will serve as the base for investigation missions. After receiving a mission or request and preparing for the next excursion, players will depart the village to study one of the many open areas of the Hisui region. ,” explained the company.

“After finishing their work, players will have to come back once more to prepare for the next task. We look forward to sharing more information about the exploration of the Hisui region soon.”

Although not directly referring to it, The Pokémon Company seems to have described the structure of Monster Hunter, in which you take care of everything in a central location from which you depart for missions or free exploration.