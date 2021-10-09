as the new promise of the team was not approved to play for Grêmio

Brazil was headed for a shameful defeat to Venezuela when Tite, on Thursday, looked to the bench and turned to rookie Raphinha, left-handed forward of Leeds United, England. And it was the 24-year-old player who helped save the coach’s skin by participating in the three goals of the 3×1 comeback in the qualifiers, with two assists, in the away game.

Raphinha was born in Porto Alegre and tried, at the beginning of her career, to take tests to play for Grêmio. The same was done at Inter and according to an old friend of the family, who follows the player in his career, the lesser physical size was the clubs’ justification for not being approved:

“I’m from the South and I know how things work. There, for you to take revenge, you have to be strong and big. Many coaches are prejudiced. They think football is physical strength, beating and with that the bigger kids have more opportunities. He was always scrawny, but he was scrawny. At nine years old, he was already playing against boys aged 13, 14. And if he let it dominate, he would pass. They just stopped short,” said Clayton Padilha, in an interview with the newspaper Estadão.

Can you imagine being called up and, in your first game with Amarelinha, participating in the 3 Brazilian goals and giving two assists? You can call it a MAGIC night, right, Raphinha? 🤩⚽️🇧🇷 🇧🇷 3×1 🇻🇪 | #BRAxVEN #Eliminations Photos: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/MdMNKoGirx — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) October 8, 2021

Running through floodplain football until 2014, the striker was sought out by Audax-SP before going to Imbituba, in Santa Catarina and then to Avaí. But practically his entire professional career was built in Europe. The first destination was Portugal, where he passed through Vitória de Guimarães and Sporting.

Then, even stronger leagues began to see the Brazilian rejected by Grêmio and Inter. Rennes, from France, signed him before Leeds, from England, bought him in the middle of last year. In his last season in the Premier League, Raphinha had six goals and nine assists in 30 games. In the current edition, he has three goals in seven games.

Check out the goals of Venezuela 1×3 Brazil: