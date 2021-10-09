Astronomers accidentally discover “dual” galaxy thanks to gravitational lens

As astronomer Timothy Hamilton looked at images of quasars taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, he found something strange that looked like a “dual” galaxy. Astronomers are generally used to finding strange objects, but this one caught Hamilton’s attention so much that he sought the help of some colleagues to better understand what it was about. In fact, what he saw was the result of a gravitational lens, which resulted in a distorted image of the galaxy.

During his observations of the material, Hamilton noticed mirror images of what appeared to be bulges and light bands, which appeared to be parallel. “I thought at first that maybe they were galaxies interacting with outstretched arms due to tidal forces,” he suggested. The astronomer knew that this was not the best explanation for what he saw, but he didn’t know what else to think; so he and his team set to work to solve the mystery of the image.

Details of images magnified by the gravitational lens found by astronomers (Image: Reproduction/Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

Hamilton and his colleagues, led by Richard Griffths of the University of Hawaii, managed to piece this puzzle together. The team found that there was an uncatalogued galaxy cluster that was further along, and so the immense gravity of the cluster in question was distorting space through a gravitational lens, a phenomenon that results in an apparent magnification and increase in brightness. on an object in the background. This wasn’t the first time the telescope recorded the distortions of gravitational lenses, but this time it has some features that make the phenomenon even more interesting.

In this case, there was a precise alignment between a background galaxy and the cluster (further ahead), which resulted in equal and magnified copies of the same galaxy (the most distant one). That’s because the one farthest away distorts the fabric of spacetime with a kind of “ripple”—this wave is where the lens’s highest magnification is, which comes from the gravity of the large amounts of dark matter. As the background galaxy passes through the cluster, through distortion, two mirror images and even a third “bonus” images appear; these mirror images are known as “Hamilton Objects”.

Griffiths explains that these conclusions are important because, although it’s been nearly a century since the discovery of dark matter, astronomers still don’t quite know what it is. “We know it’s some form of matter, but we have no idea what particles make it up, so we don’t understand how it behaves,” he said. “The meaning of the size limits on the cluster or the smoothness of it gives us some clues about what these particles might be: the smaller the clusters, the more massive the particles should be,” he explained.

The article with the results of the study was published in The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Source: NASA