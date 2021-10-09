At the request of the government, Congress freezes R$ 565 million in the main funding for science in the country

BRASÍLIA AND SÃO PAULO – The Ministry of Science, Technology and Information will no longer receive R$ 565.6 million that would go to the main source of research funding in the country, the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT). Initially, the folder would have available R$ 655.4 million in the fund. But 86.3% of the estimated value was frozen, leaving R$ 89.8 million. The change was authorized by Congress, following a request from the Ministry of Economy to change the bill that had created the complementary credit for the FNDCT.

The minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, said yesterday, in Campinas, that he was “caught by surprise” by the decision and almost left office when informed of the freeze, on Thursday.

With the freeze, there is room to, with other sources of funds, distribute funds to other ministries. The government will be able to unfreeze the amount initially foreseen for the fund. Scientific entities claim that the measure could harm research in the country, affecting the granting of grants by the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq) and maintenance of institutes. In a note to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), eight institutions say that “the maneuver of the Ministry of Economy is an affront to national science.”

"Caught by surprise"

Pontes criticized the freezing of funds for the fund after visiting a fair of products developed with niobium alongside President Jair Bolsonaro, a supporter of the use of the metal. The fair was held at the National Center for Research in Energy and Materials, an institution that could be affected by the freeze. Pontes explained that the money would be for subsidizing companies, financing startups, improving the infrastructure of university laboratories and CNPQ scholarships. Public notices that have already been released cannot be executed if the retention is not reversed.

Instead of releasing the money to the scientific area, the government transferred it to six folders. The highest amount went to the Ministry of Regional Development (R$ 252 million), for actions in civil defense, housing and water infrastructure. The Ministry of Education received R$112 million for scholarships and support for basic education. Comunicações received R$100 million for digital inclusion programs. Other folders included were Agriculture (R$ 58 million), Health (R$ 50 million) and Citizenship (R$ 28 million). In a note on the relocation, the Ministry of Economy recalled that of the amount that will be in the fund for research, R$ 63 million will be for the production and supply of medicines and R$ 19 million for laboratories.

