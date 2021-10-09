José Tramontin/athletico.com.br

In search of another victory in the Brazilian Championship and driven by the positive result obtained against Atlético-GO, last Wednesday, away from home, the athletic ended this Friday morning (8), at CT do Caju, the preparation to face Bahia, this Saturday (9), at 7 pm, at Arena da Baixada. For this commitment, coach Alberto Valentim will have a return and an embezzlement.

O defender Thiago Heleno, after serving the penalty imposed by the STJD of three games for the expulsion in the match against Corinthians, he is back in the athletic team. The general returns in the vacancy of Lucas Fasson. Thus, Thiago Heleno will form the trio of defenders alongside Zé Ivaldo and Pedro Henrique.

The other change will be on the left wing. O left-back Abner, with muscle discomfort, he won’t face Bahia and Nicolas will be your replacement. Even with the sequence of games, coach Alberto Valentim will keep the rest of the starting lineup that beat Dragão, in Goiânia.

Thus, the probable red-black team to face Bahia must have Saints; Zé Ivaldo, Thiago Heleno and Pedro Henrique; Marcinho, Richard, Erick and Nicolas; Nikão, David Terans and Guilherme Bissoli.

O athletic is in seventh place in the classification of the Brazilian Championship and, if they beat Bahia and count on a stumbling block by Bragantino against Palmeiras, they could finish the round in sixth place.