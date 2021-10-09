Atlético-MG gives up on appeal to try to annul the goal and Palmeiras’s trip to the Libertadores final | liberators

The classification of Palmeiras in the final of the Copa Libertadores 2021 will no longer be the target of protest by the eliminated Atlético-MG. After Conmebol rejected an appeal presented by the club, which wanted to invalidate Dudu’s goal (Deyverson’s invasion), Rooster decided not to go ahead with the matter and will not appeal the decision.

Athletic News

Palmeiras News

On Wednesday of last week, hours after Atlético was eliminated by Palmeiras in Mineirão (0x0 on the way, 1×1 on the way back, in Belo Horizonte), the Galo’s legal team asked Conmebol to institute disciplinary proceedings against the São Paulo club. On Monday, 4, the entity published its decision, rejecting all requests, which were:

Annul Dudu’s goal and determine the final result of the match 1-0 for Atlético, classifying the club for the Libertadores final against Flamengo

Or, that the match of the return game between the teams be repeated

1 of 2 Dudu celebrates goal against Atlético in Libertadores semifinal — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Dudu celebrates goal against Atlético in Libertadores semifinal — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol

Athletic would also have the right to go to the Conmebol Appeals Committee, to try to reverse the decision of the first instance. To do so, it would be necessary to pay 3,000 dollars (approximately R$ 16,500).

This Friday, in a meeting with journalists at the MRV Arena experience center (Atletico’s future stadium), President Sérgio Coelho confirmed that Galo will not pursue the case. The president also admitted that the chances of Conmebol accepting the establishment of a disciplinary procedure were minimal, but that the club acted to defend its rights and interests.

Right after the semifinal game that decreed Atlético’s downfall in the Libertadores, Atlético’s Deliberative Council seethed with members’ manifestation (most of the councilors are lawyers) suggesting the club’s legal attitude. The area responsible for Galo analyzed and decided to file the protest, with no result.