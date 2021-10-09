Atlético x Santos: Galo announces promotion with tickets at 21 reais for the match – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético



Atlético announced this Saturday (9) that it will start selling tickets for the match against Santos, next Wednesday (13) for the Brazilian Championship. The novelty is that the club has reduced entry fees.

The cheapest ticket will cost R$21 for Galo partners in Veia Forte and Preto, in the Orange and Yellow sectors. The sale starts at 8pm. The game will be at 7pm, at Mineirão. As Radio Itatiaia reported on Friday (8), Atlético is trying to release the mandatory test of covid-19 for those who have already received two doses of the vaccine.

START OF SALE DATES AND TIMES FOR EACH CATEGORY:

9/10 (20h): Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger (65% discount)

10/10 (10h): CNG Silver (55% discount)

10/10 (14h): CNG White / CNG Clubs (50% discount)

10/10 (20h): Buyers of MRV Arena Boxes and Chairs

10/10 (21:00): Non-members (The information on the sale to non-members will be disclosed in due course)

CNG members of all categories will be able to buy their ticket, with the respective discount, and three additional tickets with 50% discount.

GNV Kids – Members can purchase, free of charge, one ticket for each GNV Kids card registered in their plan, within a limit of three additional tickets.

PRICES ALREADY WITH DISCOUNTS:

Superior orange

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$45.00

Lower orange

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$45.00

Upper Yellow

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$45.00

Lower Yellow

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$45.00

Top Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$35.00

CNG Silver: BRL 45.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$50.00

Additional Ticket: R$75.00

Lower Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$35.00

CNG Silver: BRL 45.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$50.00

Additional Ticket: R$75.00

Upper purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$35.00

CNG Silver: BRL 45.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$50.00

Additional Ticket: R$75.00

Lower purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$52.50

CNG Silver: R$67.50

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$75.00

Additional Ticket: R$75.00

NOTE: discounts granted to Galo na Veia members are not cumulative with the sale of half a ticket.