Atltico reduces ticket price for the match against Santos for the Brazilian

Fans have a reduced ticket price to see the Rooster against Santos in the Brazilian Championship (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico) The athlete can purchase tickets for the game



Atltico x Santos,



scheduled for next Wednesday (13), this Saturday (9), from 8 pm. The Minas Gerais club reduced the value of tickets for the duel valid for the 26th round of the



Brazilian championship



.

In a statement, Atltico says it is “aware of the fans’ difficulty in bearing the cost of tests” and, therefore, “Rooster significantly reduced ticket prices”. Prices vary between R$21 and R$150. For the game against Cear, the cheapest ticket cost R$49, while the most expensive was R$260.

The sale will be exclusively online, at galonaveia.com.br. To make the purchase, it is necessary to inform full name, CPF and telephone number. See below the details of ticket sales and fans’ access to Mineiro.

START OF SALE DATES AND TIMES FOR EACH CATEGORY:



9/10 (20h):



Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger (65% discount)

10/10 (10h):



CNG Silver (55% discount)

10/10 (2pm):



White CNG / CNG Clubs (50% discount)

10/10 (20h):



MRV Arena Box and Chair Buyers

10/10 (9pm):



Non-members (The information on the sale to non-members will be disclosed in due course)

CNG members of all categories will be able to buy their ticket, with the respective discount, and three additional tickets with 50% discount.

CNG Kids



– Members can purchase, free of charge, one ticket for each GNV Kids card registered in their plan, within the limit of three additional tickets.

ATTENTION:



TICKETS FOR THE UPPER RED AND UPPER YELLOW SECTORS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SALE AS TICKETS FOR THE OTHER SECTORS WILL BE SOLD OUT.

PRICES J WITH DISCOUNTS:



Superior orange



Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$30.00

Integer: R$60.00

Lower orange



Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$30.00

Integer: R$60.00

Upper Yellow



Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$30.00

Integer: R$60.00

Lower Yellow



Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$30.00

Integer: R$60.00

Top Red



Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$35.00

CNG Silver: BRL 45.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$50.00

Additional Ticket: R$50.00

Integer: BRL 100.00

Lower Red



Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$35.00

CNG Silver: BRL 45.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$50.00

Additional Ticket: R$50.00

Integer: BRL 100.00

Upper purple



Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$35.00

CNG Silver: BRL 45.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$50.00

Additional Ticket: R$50.00

Integer: BRL 100.00

Lower purple



Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$52.50

CNG Silver: R$67.50

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$75.00

Additional Ticket: R$75.00

Integer: BRL 150.00

NOTE:



discounts granted to Galo na Veia partners are not cumulative with the sale of half a ticket.

STUDIO ACCESS INFORMATION



1. MINEIRO’S ESPLANADA ACCESS DOCUMENTS WILL BE CLOSED ONE HOUR BEFORE THE START OF THE MATCH, THAT IS, AT 18:00.

2. TAKE YOUR PRINTED TICKET

OPENING OF THE TERRACE AND ACCESS TO THE INSIDE OF THE STUDIO: 4 pm

The sale of alcoholic beverages is allowed both on the terrace and inside the stadium, until the break of the game.

THE FANS HAVE ACCESS TO THE STADIUM ONLY THROUGH THE FOLLOWING CONDITIONS:



a) Present the nominal ticket voucher (digital or preferably PRINTED).

b) Present PRINTED Covid-19 test, with negative result, performed within 72 hours before the match, regardless of whether the fan is already fully vaccinated. The tests will be, obligatorily, collected at the entrance fees to the stadium;

c) Present identification document;

d) Use mask, covering mouth and nose.

TESTS:



Only PRINTED results of tests type RT – PCR or rapid antigen tests, carried out within 72 hours prior to departure, in any laboratory, will be accepted. The Club negotiated with several suppliers so that fans could carry out the tests at the lowest possible cost.

With the discounts negotiated by the Club, prices for the rapid test of Antgeno vary from 39 to 82 reais. It is necessary to present the ticket voucher to obtain the discount.

Atltico is committed to preventing fraud and acting rigorously with the authorities in the inspection of tests.

PARTNER LABORATORIES



Axial, Droga Clara, Drogaria Arajo, Extra Popular Drugstores, Hermes Pardini, Integral Laboratory, São Marcos Laboratory, So Paulo Laboratory, Laborclnica, Mater Dei, Oncosette and Farmcia Pague Menos.

FREE FOR CHILDREN:



According to Municipal Decree No. 16,438/2016, which regulates the gratuity law No. 10,942/2016, Mineiro must allocate, to children under 12, 1% of all tickets available for sale, based on security criteria public and organization of each event.

Free pick-up must be made on Wednesday, the 13th, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, as long as there is availability, at Central do Galo in Veia (Loja do Galo – 2nd floor – Bairro Lourdes).

It is mandatory to carry a valid ticket for the same free sector.

According to the aforementioned law, the withdrawal of the ticket will be made only by the parent or legal guardian (guardian, guardian and guardian, evidenced by judicial/legal document) of the minor, upon presentation of the identification document of the parent or legal guardian and certificate of birth or identity document of the child under the age of 12, proving the beneficiary’s age adequacy. Documents must be originals or certified copies.