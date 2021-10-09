Australian Police Notified and Intervene in Discussion Between Kyrgios and Girlfriend | sneakers

After announcing that he would end the season early to be closer to his family and take care of a knee problem, Nick Kyrgios starred in another controversial moment, this time off the court. Quarantined in Australia since returning from the Laver Cup in Boston, the Australian became involved in an argument with his girlfriend, Chiara Passari, which involved local police intervention.

1 of 2 Nick Kyrgios in action at Laver Cup 2021 — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios in action at Laver Cup 2021 — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In a statement released by the “Sydney Morning Herald” newspaper, the police noted that “on the afternoon of Thursday, October 7, 2021, the police were alerted to a verbal argument between two occupants of the Medi-hotel. An investigation was conducted and no crime has been committed, but both parties will spend the remainder of the quarantine in separate rooms.”

With a relationship labeled “complicated” by the media, the couple had already had a moment of irritation earlier this year, before the Australian Open, when Chiara said she was “angry” at Kyrgios on Instagram. Afterwards, the Australian deleted most of the photos with his girlfriend – the last one in the feed is from July 11, 2021.

2 of 2 Kyrgios and Chiara Passari — Photo: Reproduction Kyrgios and Chiara Passari — Photo: Reproduction

After their argument and their room separation, Chiara Passari answered questions and posted a screenshot, which appeared to show Kyrgios referring to her as “toxic” and addressing subjects like suicide. The tennis player’s advice didn’t comment on the posts, and the Australian didn’t talk about it in his profile.