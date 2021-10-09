Avengers received paid XP boosts, contrary to what Crystal Dynamics promised • Eurogamer.pt

Avengers received boosts that allow you to earn more XP and resources, paid with real money and contrary to the promise that was made to the community before the game arrived.

Crystal Dynamics stated that Avengers would only receive cosmetics as extra items paid for with real money and would never bet on micro-transactions in pay-to-win tones, but it seems to have changed its mind.

The in-game marketplace has received items that can be purchased with credits, which can only be purchased with real money, and these items serve to temporarily increase the XP you earn or the resources you collect.

Reddit dedicated to the game is becoming inundated with topics that criticize the measure and how Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have broken their promise made at E3 2019. Also, other players say this is a complete breach of trust and not sure feel respected.

Players fear that the game will be manipulated to encourage the purchase of these items and lament that there is now this question hanging over gameplay.