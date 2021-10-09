Baby is born in flight and turns the kitchen into an improvised delivery room

The passengers and crew of Air India flight AI-150 were surprised on Tuesday (5) with the birth of a premature baby on board. According to the company, the plane was leaving London, England, and was on its way to the Indian city of Kochi.

In a photo released by the company, it is possible to see that the plane’s kitchen was transformed into a makeshift delivery room, where the mother gave birth. Two doctors and four nurses who happened to be on the flight helped the passenger with the premature birth of the baby, as reported by The Hindu.

Kitchen was transformed into makeshift delivery room Image: Reproduction/Air India

The flight, which had 202 passengers, detoured to Frankfurt, where it landed with 203, due to the boy’s arrival. According to the company, upon landing, the mother and child were taken immediately for necessary medical care.

“Our aircraft is well equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and our crew is experienced to deal with this type of eventuality,” Air India said in a statement.

The company also stated that it maintains dialogue with the family after the occurrence, but did not provide further details about the health status of the mother and the boy. “Our employees are in constant contact with the family and all the necessary support is being provided. They will soon be flying home with us.”