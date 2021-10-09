Bahia Government releases public return to football stadiums | ba

The government of Bahia authorized the return of the public to the state’s soccer stadiums. This Friday, Governor Rui Costa announced, through Twitter, that sports squares will be able to receive up to 30% of their audience capacity. Thus, Bahia and Vitória will be able to meet their fans at Arena Fonte Nova and Barradão, respectively.

– After a meeting with the Health Department this Friday, we decided to authorize the fans to return to Bahia stadiums, respecting the maximum limit of 30% of capacity. It will be mandatory the use of mask by fans, who must prove the COMPLETE IMMUNIZATION against Covid-19 – says the text.

Governor Rui Costa announces the release of fans to stadiums

The decision was taken together with the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, after verifying a drop in the number of people infected by Covid-19 in the state. According to a bulletin released this afternoon by the State Department of Health (Sesab), Bahia registered 705 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and eight deaths.

Among the clubs in Serie A, Bahia was the only one that was not authorized to receive public at the stadium, due to the growth in the number of patients with coronavirus. Therefore, the match against Ceará, last weekend, was postponed.

This was the solution found so that the other Brasileirão teams could open the gates to the fans, in favor of the competition’s equality.

The reunion between club and fans will take place on Tuesday, October 12, against Palmeiras, at Arena Fonte Nova. In advance of Rui Costa’s decision, the board opened a register for non-defaulting partners who will have priority at this first moment.

Bahia’s last game with an audience at the stadium was in March 2020, so it’s been a year and seven months ago. It was a double round, in which the main team beat Confiança, for the Copa do Nordeste, and the transition team tied with Doce Mel, for Baianão.

Vitória, of course, hasn’t played in Barradão with the presence of its supporter since May 2020. The team faces Confiança this Saturday, but it won’t have a public, because they won’t have enough time to prepare.

