Bairro da Saúde, chosen as one of the most interesting on the planet, blends bucolic climate, culture and ancestral memory

RIO — Norrebro, in Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital, is famous for its mix of historic landmarks, ultra-modern architecture and prestigious food and beverage hotspots. On the edge of the Baltic Sea, the Station District in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, delights tourists with its concentration of urban works of art. With a little of all of this, popular bars, traditional and contemporary architecture, in addition to outdoor art, the neighborhood of Saúde ensured its place among these and other international points in the list of the “49 coolest neighborhoods on the planet”.

Calendar: Rio City Hall starts a full return to classroom classes from the next 18th

In 2021, the survey for the ranking, assembled annually by the “Time Out” guide, based in the United States and England, had 27 thousand participants around the planet. In the heart — and in the origins — of the Port Zone, Saúde guaranteed an honorable 25th place, in addition to a praiseworthy text. The truth is that we already knew, but we hid it well.

Between the hustle and the quiet

On the afternoon of last Thursday, the day the ranking was revealed, a middle-aged man was resting in a seated position, with his torso on a plastic chair, and his legs resting on another one, on the sidewalk of Ladeira João Homem, in Morro da Conception. The closest perceptible noise was that of a cat’s meow as it stretched out in the middle of the street, both in the same lazy tune. At the foot of the hill, people were starting to occupy the bar tables in Largo da Prainha, ordering the first appetizers and starting to toast the end of the day. In one of the establishments, the future Pequeno Museu Carioca, employees set up an exhibition about Tia Lúcia, a famous resident — who died in 2018 — and an artistic icon of Porto.

Controversial measure: Full return to school schedule in Rio could end up in court, says specialist

Man rests on Ladeira João Homem, in front of Bar Geraldinho Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo

The harmony between the calm climate in the narrow alleys of Morro da Conceição, the cultural activity of its surroundings and the ancestral memory of the region made Largo da Prainha a point even during the Pandemic. The movement there caught the attention of “Time Out”. According to the publication, the perfect day in the neighborhood starts on the way up the Ladeira João Homem, to admire the view. It continues with lunch at Casa Omolokum, famous for its acarajés and caipirinhas, before ending up in the festive atmosphere of Bafo da Prainha, currently the liveliest stronghold in the square.

The parade of attractions does not stop there. The magazine also highlighted the charm of old bars and Portuguese architecture, the African heritage, with reference to samba and Pedra do Sal, the Museum of Tomorrow and MAR (Rio Museum of Art), in addition to the graffiti panels on the Boulevard Olympic. In tune, the publication also warns of the arrival of the Junta Local, a sustainable products fair, which now occupies part of the historic Moinho Fluminense and should return to its well-attended face-to-face fairs in January 2022.

The suspension of the samba circles during the pandemic was a blow, but the success of Bafo da Prainha is also due to the original menu — a hit, the “macarrones” conquered names like Jorge Aragão and helped consolidate the “Resumption of Health”, says Raphael Vidal. Owner of the project, which originated from Casa Porto, and resident of Morro da Conceição since 2008, he discovered the news about the “Time Out” ranking by doing a search for news about his business on the internet.

“This is sensational. It’s an unlikely neighborhood, and it’s become the coolest in Brazil. The city embraced us, now we are hugging back. We opened in March and the phenomenon surprised us, we were run over by the public — says Vidal, who, as a Candombléist, consulted the orixás before opening the Bafo. — The answer I got is that it would only work if I respected the local Afro-descendant tradition. Our movement respects memory, we know where we are stepping.

Close by is the Valongo Wharf, a World Heritage Site and the largest entrepot of enslaved Africans on the continent. Pedra do Sal, next to Largo da Prainha, became the heart of the so-called Little Africa, and one of the birthplaces of samba in the city.

— I think it’s very important for culture to come back there, it’s ancestrally very important for Rio — said samba dancer Teresa Cristina, who started attending Saúde because of the extinct Trapiche Gamboa, and recently played at a show on the balcony of Bafo da Prainha .

After the good response from the public, Vidal expanded the business and acquired three other properties in the square, which still has the historic Angu do Gomes. Next door, in Beco João Inácio, the businessman opened Tendinha two months ago, and will soon open Tatuí, a seafood bar. Another novelty is the arrival of an expansion of the award-winning Bar da Gema, which will open next Tuesday to Pedra do sal under the name Bar da Pedra.

Head of Bafo da Prainha and Casa Porto, Raphael Vidal lives in Morro da Conceição and continues to expand his business in Largo da Prainha Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo

Another future project mentioned by Time Out, Junta Local set up its base in a shed at Moinho Fluminense. The idea of ​​the Board is, in addition to holding its famous gastronomic fairs, to create a market for small producers in the space.

— We had opportunities to occupy the Zona Sul, but I think that here we are able to better fulfill our purpose of democratizing food and the city — explains Thiago Nasser, one of the founders of the Junta, which launched collective financing to fund the project. — We want to call producers from the region, to value the local culture, which is very strong here. Not just reproduce what we already do.

Covid-19: Flexibility in the use of masks in Rio divides jurists’ opinions

In the middle of Porto Maravilha, the Saúde district, as well as the entire port region, experienced a “roller coaster” in the last decade, as defined by Raphael Vidal, between hopes and desolations.

Like him, many other residents share the opinion that the promised urban requalification has not completely arrived, and today they cite urban violence and structural issues, such as the recurrent lack of water, as problems. The arrival of companies did not occur as projected, nor did the residential occupation. Meanwhile, with the deepening of the economic crisis, more and more abandoned buildings are being occupied by people living on the streets.

Therefore, the election of Time Out also serves as a rescue of pride for the community. Mayor Eduardo Paes himself published the news on his social networks, as a way to value Porto Maravilha. “It’s here for those who doubted: the revitalization of downtown Rio transformed the region and today there is one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world, Saúde”, he wrote.

proud residents

Former residents also said they were proud of the “award”, such as Rosieth Marinho, born and raised in Morro da Providência, or Morro da Favela, as she prefers, which is next to Saúde.

– The news gave me a sense of recognition, that we are on the right path, a blanket to warm our hearts. We are valued by our culture, from birth, it is not something outside – celebrates Rosieth Marinho, who is president of the League of Blocks of the Port Zone. — We used to live hidden behind viaducts, mainly on the Perimetral. We didn’t recognize each other, they saw us from inside the car, like a dark and gloomy neighborhood.

The couple Camila Santos and Ramon Procópio moved to Morro da Conceição in 2019 Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo

Celina Rodrigues, better known as the Mãe Celina de Xangô, for having been the saint’s mother responsible for recognizing the objects found in the Valongo Wharf excavations, became a spokesperson for the history of the wharf and promotes lectures around the world. She is also the manager of the Little Africa Cultural Center and resident of Sacadura Cabral, the main avenue of Saúde, since 2008.

— Faced with so much madness that we’ve lived, it’s very tasty and special news (the election) — says she, who has been in the region for 40 years and loves walking along the Boulevard and eating at Angu do Gomes. — The discovery of Valongo Wharf greatly enhanced the place, strengthened the sense of culture and religiosity. It is up to us to always tell visitors about this story.

Are you going to travel? Learn how to get the Covid-19 vaccination certificate

Although real estate launches have fallen short of what was promised, new residents arrived at Saúde in recent years. As was the case of the couple Camila Santos and Ramon Procópio, residents of Morro da Conceição since 2019. The adaptation, they say, was easy.

— Here it has a suburban atmosphere, in three months you’ve met everyone — says Ramon, who is a singer and former resident of Cavalcante, and is usually inspired by the new neighborhood for compositions and video recordings, as in the most recent RL, recorded on the streets of Porto.

If for Ramon the identification with the suburb was a facilitator, for Camila the familiarity had been going on for decades, as she studied at the school next to Pedra do Sal and her parents lived in the Center.

— I always liked the atmosphere, seeing children playing in the street and going to bars. It is an oasis within the Center. – she explains, who loves to publicize the points of the region. — There is a certain clash of worldviews, between the younger crowd, who came here because they became “cool”, and then try to insert new ideas, and the people who have lived here for decades. But everyone helps each other and maintains the family atmosphere.

An example of the collective of residents occurred recently, when the baker who circulates the region suffered a domestic accident and, then, neighbors organized a cow to help him.

This is perhaps one of the secrets of the “25th coolest place on the planet”. Another is pointed out by writer Zelma Rabello, creator of the “Observatório do Jogo da Bola”, in which she records, with the voice of a radio announcer, information about the neighborhood disclosed by WhatsApp.

— If Gabriel García Marquez had lived in Morro da Conceição, he would have written 10,000 other novels, this region is different — jokes the writer.