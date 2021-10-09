Balloon flight at 30,000 meters: discover a project that wants to take tourists to the stratosphere | Innovation

After the flights of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, a new company bets on taking tourists to the heights. Common balloon the size of a football field , World View crew will be able to see the planet’s curvature and appreciate Earth’s great wonders from above.

The proposal is to take passengers to 30 thousand meters of altitude — an ordinary balloon goes about 40 meters. This is enough to reach the stratosphere layer, but not space.

Company wants to take a balloon with tourists at an altitude of 30,000 meters — Photo: World View

Blue Origin’s flight from Bezos was up to 100 kilometers (100 thousand meters), while SpaceX’s even went into orbit, 575 kilometers (575,000 meters) away from Earth.

To participate in the first World View trip, scheduled for 2024, it is necessary to disburse US$50,000 — an amount equivalent to almost R$275,000 (as of October 8, 2021).

The other companies in the race for space tourism do not offer packages for less than US$200,000 (R$1.1 million in direct conversion).

Passengers go in a capsule attached to the balloon — Photo: World View

Slowly, no zero gravity

Since there is no huge acceleration like rockets, World View passengers will not have that feeling of zero gravity, of floating. Its average speed is 20 km/h, and the trips should last between 6 and 12 hours.

Ryan Hartman, the president of World View, says the flight is very safe.

“That means the internal pressure is identical to the external pressure and that being the case, if you have a hole in the balloon, it’s not like it’s going to pop or anything. It’s not going to have any kind of huge impact. balloon will not affect flight performance for hours, if not days,” he says.

After all, when can we go to space?

Billionaire was hurled into space like a basketball; understand

Balloon uses helium gas to ascend — Photo: World View

Unlike conventional balloons, which rise using hot air, the space model is filled with helium gas, which expands the balloon as it gets higher. This gives passengers a smoother lift.

On the way down, the capsule with the crew detaches itself from the balloon, which can be reused, and lands with the aid of a parachute.

Capsule landing is done with the aid of a parachute — Photo: World View

Hartman says this type of travel is more “green” because it doesn’t use a huge amount of fuel.

From above, passengers will be able to see the curvature of the earth and look into space. You’ll also see wonders such as the Great Barrier Reef, the Grand Canyon, the Great Wall of China, the Serengeti, the Amazon, the Northern Lights and the Pyramids of Giza.

World View Balloon Control Panel — Photo: World View

World View trip scheduled for 2024 — Photo: World View

