BC president sees worsening inflation expectations amid energy crisis and high oil prices | Economy

“When we look at inflation expectations, again, Brazil took a big leap. This will likely get worse with the announcement of a rise in gasoline prices today. When you look at other countries, prices are getting higher every week,” he said, at a virtual event for an investment bank.

Petrobras announced this Friday that it will increase the price of gasoline and cooking gas (LPG) for its distributors as of this Saturday (9). The jump will be 7.2% for each product.

Campos Neto’s declaration marks a change in the discourse that had been defended by the economic team government until this week. On Monday (4), the BC president predicted that inflation would begin to fall this month, after a “peak” in September.

The Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, has also been denying since the beginning of the semester that there is an “uncontrolled” price. In September, Guedes said that the country was going through “the worst of inflation”, and that the rate would reach the accumulated of 7% until December.

Fuel prices have been the item with the greatest impact on the increase in the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation.

According to data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Friday (8), in the accumulated in 12 months, inflation returned to the double digits and reached 10.25%.

This is the highest annualized rate since February 2016, and the worst September since the implementation of the Real Plan. See the video below:

Gasoline alone, according to the IBGE, represented an increase of 1.93 percentage points over the general indicator. This means that, out of the 10.25% rate, almost 2 percentage points are due to fuel.

According to the “Focus” report, released by the BC last Monday (4), the financial market raised for the 26th consecutive time the expectations for the IPCA for the years 2021 and 2022.

The survey of more than 100 financial institutions pointed out that the market expects inflation accumulated in 12 months to reach 8.51% at the end of 2021.

Campos Neto stated that prices for power generation have risen steeply in both developed and emerging countries – which persistently drives inflation. The BC president also highlighted that, among the economies, Brazil was the one that registered the most pronounced increase.

“When we look at consumer inflation [como o IPCA], Brazil is very high on the chart. There are other countries nearby in the chart, but the trend is to go even higher.”

Finally, the BC president considered that during the pandemic there was a shift from the demand for services to the demand for goods. This movement, says Campos Neto, tends to be persistent even after the reopening of trade in most countries.

In this sense, the head of the Central Bank stated that Brazil was right to start raising the Selic rate as of March this year. The year began with the Selic at 2% and, after five consecutive increases, the basic interest rate of the economy reached 6.25% per year.