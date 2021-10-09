Between embezzlements and hangings, see how Flamengo arrives to face Fortaleza – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL / FLAMENGO

Flamengo assembled an extremely qualified squad, but there is no team that can resist when important athletes are lost in a row. This is the case of the team led by Renato Gaúcho. The coach has the mission to overcome seven absences for the game this Saturday (09), against Fortaleza, in an attempt to win again in the Brazilian Championship.

Portaluppi will not have the four players called up: Maurício Isla (Chile), Everton Ribeiro (Brazil), Gabriel Barbosa (Brazil) and Arrascaeta (Uruguay). The latter, however, was diagnosed with a thigh injury and cut from the national team. The Uruguayan returns to Flamengo to start the treatment. In addition to these, three other athletes are confirmed absences.

David Luiz, Gustavo Henrique and Diego Ribas suffered from muscle injuries and even traveled with the delegation. They remained in Rio de Janeiro to continue the treatments. Renato Gaúcho, however, will have to pay attention to Vitinho, who is hanging with two yellow cards. If the attacking midfielder receives another one, he will lose Rubro-Negro against Juventude, on Wednesday (13).

Diego Ribas is also hanging, but, as said, the shirt 10 has a physical problem and will not participate in the match this Saturday (9th). The duel between Flamengo and Fortaleza will start at 19:00 (GMT), at Arena Castelão. The clash is valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro and Tricolor have 39 points in the table, but, due to the tie-breaking criteria, the team from Rio is the second-placed team from Ceará.