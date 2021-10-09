Biden Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Withhold Documents on Capitol Invasion | World

Trump suggested that the executive privilege, which allows a president to maintain the confidentiality of certain communications, be triggered to prevent the US National Archives from handing over documents related to the January 6 attack to the committee.

Legal experts are divided on whether this applies to a former president, and Biden refused to file the measure on Trump’s behalf.

Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, said the White House is “cooperating with ongoing investigations” and “has determined that an assertion of executive privilege for the first set of documents is not warranted.”

Former US President Donald Trump and Former First Lady Melania Trump leave the White House on January 20, 2021, Inauguration Day Joe Biden — Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

Going forward, Biden will “evaluate privilege cases on a case-by-case basis” but believes it is “of the utmost importance for Congress and the American people to have a complete understanding of the events of that day to prevent them from happening again.”

The committee investigating the attack on the Capitol issued a registration request in August related to an attempt by Trump supporters to block congressional certification of Biden’s election victory in November.

Among the requested records and documents are communications from Trump, his family members, his top advisors, his lawyers, and dozens of other former members of his administration.

‘Contempt for Congress’

The committee also issued subpoenas to four former Trump advisers: Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Dan Scavino and Steve Bannon.

The Politico website and The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump had asked his four former aides to not cooperating with the investigation.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, said Friday that Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, and Patel, the White House’s national security adviser, were “committed to the select committee.”

But Bannon, a former political adviser close to Trump, “has indicated he will try to hide behind vague references to the former president’s privileges,” Thompson said.

“The Select Committee fully expects all of these witnesses to meet the requirements for documents and testimony,” he continued.

“We will not allow any witnesses to challenge a subpoena or try to run out of time, and we will quickly consider forwarding a criminal case in contempt of Congress,” Thompson concluded.

The commission’s statement does not mention Scavino. According to the American press, the committee was unable to locate him to deliver a subpoena.

So far, the parliamentary body has held only one hearing, on July 27, when four Capitol and Washington police officers testified on the defense of the Senate and House of Representatives on January 6th.

Trump has consistently refused to acknowledge his defeat to Biden and continues to make unfounded claims that he won the presidential election.