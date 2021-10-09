biguzera had best career map in ranking from paiN for Stockholm Major | DRAFT5

paiN managed to qualify for the Major for having secured themselves among the top four teams in the IEM Fall’s American division. As it will finish at least in the Top 4, the team will receive at least 2031, which lifted the Brazilian quintet to third place in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) of the region. biguzera and his teammates will now follow in the tournament not only chasing the title, but also the biggest share of the $50,000 in prize money – follow the rest of the tournament on DRAFT5.