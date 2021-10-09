Billionaire Prince, Newcastle’s New Owner To Erect No Car City; understand

If you were a billionaire, what would you do with such a fortune? Well, in the case of the prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, Newcastle United’s new owner, the idea goes beyond football and attracts attention. According to the portal ‘Auto Esporte’, Salman will build a city without roads, and where cars will be prohibited.

For comparison purposes, the fortune of the fund that will command the English club is 14 times greater than that of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, owner of Manchester City, whose assets are 23.2 billion pounds (BRL 173.84 billion). Influential in the Middle East, Mohammad bin Salman intends to build ‘The Line’ – the name given to the city that will be built in Saudi Arabia – within a project called “Neom”, which has a hefty sum of US$ 500 billion, or R $2.5 trillion.

In a press release, the Newcastle billionaire reported that ‘The Line’ will be a kind of network of communities connected around nature, without roads or cars. The projection is optimistic. Salman said that the city will be 170 km long, in a straight line, have one million inhabitants and will generate 380,000 jobs by 2030.

– The backbone of ‘The Line’ will have an investment of US$ 500 billion for Neom, coming from the Saudi government, the PIF (Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia) and local and global investors over 10 years – he told the Al-Ula, Saudi media.

– Infrastructure and transport and logistics services will be seamlessly integrated into dedicated spaces that operate in an underground layer, invisible to residents, or above the city with a view. And everything will be powered by renewable energy. Therefore, there will be no roads and cars will be banned – explains the prince of Saudi Arabia.

Also according to Mohammad bin Salman, the city is designed for people, as it is designed to facilitate movement.

– All essential services will be accessible within a five-minute walk for anyone totally discarding the need for a car. And, from end to end of the city, transport will take a maximum of 20 minutes – he concluded.