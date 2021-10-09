Black Friday Promotions Threatened by Container Crisis – 10/09/2021 – Market

Consumers hoping to fulfill a consumption dream during this year’s Black Friday should be prepared to find higher prices. Most of the most popular products on the date of promotions already accumulate increases above 10% only in 2021.

The rise in prices is still a reflection of the difficulties with the import of inputs, parts and finished products. The difficulties are transatlantic – and everything has become more expensive.

In freight, the increases exceed 400%. From up to US$2,000 (about R$11,000) until the beginning of the pandemic, the industry is paying US$10,000 (about R$55 thousand) for the transport of inputs in containers, but some report that they needed to disburse US $30,000 (about R$165 thousand) to be able to bring in inputs and raw materials.

There is also an unprecedented shortage of containers, increasing the travel time of lines (the so-called transit time) and increasing queues.

Parts and parts produced outside Brazil, mainly in East Asian countries, are also costing more in dollars, at a time when the real is devaluing. Since January, the dollar has accumulated a 6.3% increase against the real – last Friday (8), the US currency reached R$ 5.5160.

“Our cost increase is not reasonable. Much of our inputs are dollarized and, to make matters worse, we have this global freight and container crisis”, says Jorge do Nascimento, president of Eletros, an association that represents manufacturers of household appliances, electronics and portables.

One of the hits of previous editions of Black Friday, thin-screen televisions have already accumulated a 28% price hike until August this year, according to monitoring by consumer consultancy GfK. Among notebooks, the price increase is 30%, and 11% among clothes washers.

Fernando Baialuna, director of business and retail at GfK, says the trend is for current prices to be maintained. In other words, there should be no new adjustment until Black Friday. “Most of the price increases have already taken place. Now the challenge is to be able to meet this latent demand with installments and offers.”

The purchase profile on Black Friday, according to Baialuna, already takes the average prices negotiated on the date up. “It’s a planned purchase, a wish-fulfillment. Be it a better cell phone or a frost free refrigerator.”

This year, in addition to the higher purchase price of the “premium” type, economic and logistical issues should make the retailer earn more, even if they sell less.

Nascimento, from Eletros, says that the price levels will be maintained “thanks to giant efforts”. For Christmas, however, he calculates new highs, between 5% to 7%. “We managed to absorb around 85% of the readjustments. More than that, it’s not possible.”

Bárbara Kern, chief executive of Viscaya, distributor of the Hermès, Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo and Salvador Dalí brands, says that difficulties with purchases will lead to a smaller volume of products to the stores. Prices, however, should not change much.

“We increased our purchase forecast months ago and the suppliers were no longer able to meet them. We are ready? we are, but [a oferta de produtos] could be bigger.”

The Executive says that the production and distribution chain ended up absorbing a good part of the increases, tightening the margins. “In some cases, you really have to take losses, you can’t simply pass on the dollar’s instabilities.”

The electronics industry says more companies have reported delays in imported cargo. An August survey carried out by Abinee, an association of the sector, shows an increase in complaints about difficulties in booking containers and delays in freight scheduling.

In June, 27% of industries in the sector reported problems with imports due to difficulties with containers. The percentage jumped to 46% in the August poll.

“Businessmen continue with favorable prospects for the coming months. However, there are still difficulties arising from the lack of electronic components and raw materials in the market and their consequent rise in prices”, says Abinee.

Rafael Dantas, commercial director of logistics company Asia Shipping, says that the market forecast is that freight prices and conditions will only normalize after 2023, when new ships and more containers will be delivered.

He does not rule out the lack of products for the end-of-year season, given the difficulties of recent months, but says that many importers anticipated purchases, with an eye on difficulties with deliveries.

Unstable timeframes and prices have never stabilized since the pandemic began.

The anticipation was also adopted by large retailers, such as Armarinhos Fernando. The chaos ends up being a complicating factor for small buyers who, without scale, end up subject to less advantageous negotiations.

The container crisis is also affecting exports, as shipments are taking longer. Scheduling is with larger windows – from weekly shipments, companies report waiting almost a month to be able to ship goods.

And all this strangulation has been taking place despite the increase in the movement of containers in ports. In Brazil, the terminals at the port of Santos, for example, registered a 16% increase in the number of containers. In tons, it grew 19.4%.

The volume handled in the second quarter at Tecon Santos, Santos Brasil’s container terminal, was the highest in eight years. There were 296,000 containers loaded and unloaded, and 23 extra stopovers, which the company attributes to the increase in demand and the operational restrictions of other terminals.

The ports of Itajaí (SC) –which includes the Navegantes terminal, Portonave– registered, from January to August of this year, a 36% increase in the number of loaded and unloaded containers. In the comparison per ton handled, the growth was 45%.

Claudio Loureiro, president of Centronave, an entity that represents shipowners (as the companies that own the ships are called), says that the pandemic control rules still reduce productivity in ports and warehouses around the world.

With this, for example, a container that did four complete cycles on a route between Asia and the East Coast of the United States, today does two and a half cycles.

There are also reports of congestion on the coasts, with queues of ships waiting for clearance. In September, a record number of ships stopped off the coast of California was registered, where, in addition to the container crisis, difficulties with hiring labor made the work in the ports even more tumultuous.

Ricardo Santin, president of ABPA (Brazilian Association of Animal Protein), says that the situation prevents Brazil from taking the market. Currently, the poultry and swine sector uses around 220 thousand containers a year.

With the demand for these meats on the rise, Santin says that smaller producers would have the chance to gain positions among exporters, but end up not being able to negotiate freight. For large companies, the impact is smaller, as most have long contracts.

At the end of August, several entities in the productive sector signed an official letter in which they asked the Ministry of Infrastructure to act for a solution to the shortage. The federal government says it has been working together to discuss alternatives, “but it does not have the competence to act directly to reverse what is a market shortage.”

Santin, from ABPA, says that the producers want a state solution. “We need to speed up concessions, review pilotage legislation, train labor, improve the proficiency of ports in the ports”, he says.

The “BR do Mar”, a federal government project to modernize cabotage legislation, is supported by the entities. The Ministry of Infrastructure plans to increase the container handling capacity in the country from 1.2 million to 2 million. In the supply of vessels, the government is betting on a 40% increase.

Fernando Biral, director-president of the port authority of Santos, SPA, says that foreign trade is currently experiencing the consequences of the reduction in ship orders that took place in 2019 and 2020. orders. We ended up with an imbalance of containers, as Asia exports much more than it imports.”

During a meeting of the national logistics forum, held a few days ago in Brasília (DF), Biral also indicated the next challenges for Brazilian ports. Most ships in production today are larger, 400 meters. What could be good news in terms of load capacity is bad for Brazil.

“We have the inability of the terminal infrastructure to receive these ships, and it is not just in Santos. We’re going to have to increase the channel’s capacity. We need to invest in infrastructure and the pace of investments will have to be very high.”

Difficulties with containers ended up boosting air freight. Asia Shipping says it has increased its export operations in cargo planes by 30% in the first half. Maersk, one of the giants of the seas, launched in June the air freight service to Brazil.