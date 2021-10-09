Bolsonaro says he was ‘forced to veto’ the distribution of sanitary pads because he has no source of funding; project provided funding from the SUS | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro told supporters at the entrance to the official residence of the Palácio da Alvorada that he vetoed the bill that determined the free distribution of tampons for needy women because the text did not say where the money for the initiative would come from. The project, however, provided for the use of funds destined for the Unified Health System (SUS).

The text, approved by Congress, creates the Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program. When sanctioning the project, Bolsonaro vetoed article 1, which provided for the free distribution of sanitary napkins, and article 3, which established the list of beneficiaries.

Among the women who would benefit are:

low-income students enrolled in public schools;

homeless women or in situations of extreme social vulnerability;

imprisoned women and prisoners, collected in units of the penal system; and

women hospitalized in units to fulfill a socio-educational measure.

“When any bill creates expenses, the congressman knows that he has to present the funding source. When he does not present it, if I sanction it, I am included in article 85 of the Constitution, a crime of responsibility”, argued the president to his supporters.

Congress can decide to maintain or overturn presidential vetoes. The deadline for this evaluation is 30 days after the publication of the veto in the “Official Gazette”, but it is not always fulfilled.

“Each woman would have eight tampons a month. You’ll do the math in the end. [o relator] it says in the project that it would cost us 1 cent each tampon. I asked: ‘What about the logistics to distribute throughout Brazil?’ I have no alternative, I have to veto it”, added Bolsonaro.

One of the excerpts vetoed by the president says that: “expenses with the execution of the actions provided for in this Law will be charged to the budget allocations made available by the Union to the Unified Health System (SUS) for primary health care, subject to movement limits, commitment and payment of the annual budget and financial schedule.”

Women’s bench articulates veto overthrow to absorbent distribution

Bolsonaro’s veto once again raised the concept of “menstrual poverty” and the difficulty of promoting public policies capable of accommodating low-income students from public schools and people living on the streets or in extreme vulnerability.

Menstrual poverty, according to UNICEF, is the situation experienced by girls and women due to lack of access to resources, infrastructure and knowledge so that they have full capacity to take care of their menstruation.

According to data from the United Nations (UN), in Brazil, 25% of girls between 12 and 19 years old stopped going to class at one time because they did not have pads.

Lack of pads and information: according to a UNICEF report, more than 60% of girls worldwide are not sufficiently informed about menstruation, which can make the first cycles traumatizing.

According to specialists, many people in situations of menstrual poverty are unable to carry out three to six daily pad changes, as indicated by gynecologists, remaining with the same pad for many hours.