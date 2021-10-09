Bolsonaro’s veto on the distribution of tampons: women’s opinion

The veto of a piece of law providing for the free distribution of sanitary napkins and other menstrual health items by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) is seen as violence directed against menstruating people. This is the opinion of representatives of entities linked to the fight against menstrual poverty and the writer of the book “Presos que Menstruam”, Nana Queiroz, heard by universe this Friday (8), after the decision has generated criticism from parliamentarians — the opposition will try to overturn the veto — and reverberate on social networks.

“The fact that the health of menstruating people is not included in the health services is one more violence they suffer in society”, says Anna Campos Teotonio, a member of the group Fluxo Solidário Anna Campos Teotonio, who is also studying Medicine at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa House of São Paulo.

Not using “women”, but rather the term “people who menstruate” refers to the existence of transgender people, who can also menstruate. The expression was also chosen by the other interviewees, as you can read below.

Bolsonaro’s veto of the free sanitary napkin offer reverberates

The bill came under discussion because Bolsonaro instituted a Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program (law 14214/21) vetoing the text that provided for the free delivery of sanitary napkins to low-income students enrolled in public schools education; women living on the streets or in extreme social vulnerability, women apprehended, prisoners and held in units of the prison system and women who comply with socio-educational measures.

The term “woman” is used in the text signed by the committee of the Chamber of Deputies that approved the sub-amendment that would include these groups within the program. The bill was approved by the Senate in September. According to the document, about 5.6 million people could benefit from the measure and the resources for the purchase of tampons would come from the Primary Health Care program of the Unified Health System (SUS). In the case of imprisoned beneficiaries, the funds would come from the National Penitentiary Fund (Funpene).

The impact for young people: “Exposed to vulnerabilities”

For Anna Campos, a member of the Fluxo Solidário collective, which carries out actions aimed at popular education in health of menstruating people, sexual education and menstrual autonomy, the lack of sanitary pads for these population groups is yet another vulnerability to which they are exposed.

“When thinking about menstrual poverty, we also have to talk about the lack of access to basic sanitation, to the structure for them to live in a dignified manner and with privacy”, he comments. “And in the case of children, who no longer attend classes [pesquisas mostram que as alunas negras são mais afetadas pela questão] because of menstruation, there is, in the long run, a loss of entry into the labor market. In other words, poverty and gender exclusion are perpetuated”.

Machismo and gender violence in the issue

In the text of the veto, Bolsonaro pointed out that there was no determination of a budget source to put the Program into operation. To supporters, the president said he was “forced” to cut that part of the document, saying that if he sanctioned it, he could be framed for a crime of responsibility.

For Deborah De Mari, founder of the Força Meninas leadership platform and researcher on gender policies, the argument with an economic context only holds if it is related to gender violence and machismo, as it disregards the needs of the body of the menstruating person. “It’s like there’s no toilet paper in public restrooms.”

For her, the fact that those who defend the veto do not understand the dimension of the importance of menstrual health and dignity also involves the social taboo on menstruation. “It is a biological aspect of people who menstruate, but it is not seen as natural. So much so that there are people who undergo hormonal treatments to not menstruate and remain productive at work. This only shows that menstruation is a very complex marker for those who menstruate and unknown to those who do not menstruate”.

If approved, it would be a measure for an endemic problem that, by itself, affects the economic issue. It is short-sighted not to see how women’s rights issues also affect the economy. Why we are talking about girls and women in situations of vulnerability, who are not going to study or work for this reason.

The reality of inmates: ‘Reports that they used bread crumbs’

Author of the book “Presos que menstruam”, journalist Nana Queiroz collected reports on menstrual poverty to which part of people who menstruate within the Brazilian prison system are subjected. “The legislation would be a solution to the problem that has been affecting these people for years. When I wrote the book, in 2015, I heard reports that they used bread crumbs, newspaper, toilet paper, old paper instead of sanitary napkins”, he points out.

“Bolsonaro does not realize that the veto reinforces a type of exclusion that is not a loss only for those who are incarcerated, but for Brazilian society. Because the first step in reintegrating someone who is in prison is to rebuild the self-esteem and dignity of these people. AND reinstating is cheaper than keeping them locked up.”

what comes now

Presidential vetoes can be maintained or overturned by the National Congress within 30 days after publication in the Official Gazette.