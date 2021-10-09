Botafogo lineup: with Douglas Borges, Jonathan Silva and Warley, see probable team against CRB | firefight

Botafogo will have news to face the CRB, at 7pm this Friday, at Nilton Santos. The club reported that Diego Loureiro was released to accompany the birth of his daughter and, therefore, Douglas Borges assumes the goal. Also, the ge found that Jonathan Silva should start on the left flank and Warley is back in the starting lineup.

Probable Botafogo against CRB: Douglas Borges; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu, Jonathan Silva; Barreto, Oyama, Chay; Marco Antônio, Warley and Rafael Navarro.

1 of 2 Douglas Borges returns to Botafogo’s goal against CRB — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Douglas Borges returns to Botafogo’s goal against CRB — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

The base goalkeeper, Igo Gabriel, was listed and is on the bench. Just like Lucas Mezenga, who is renamed after having taken the club to justice. Ronald returns one inning after the last game before his right ankle injury. It is the same case of Pedro Castro, 100% after a muscle problem.

Now the shirt 7 Rafael was out of the squad due to injury. The player treats patellar tendonitis in his right knee. The problem is not considered serious, and the athlete is preparing to return to the team in the next games.

Botafogo faces CRB in direct confrontation for access

