Bottas takes advantage of Hamilton’s punishment and starts ahead in Turkey

Valtteri Bottas took advantage of Lewis Hamilton’s punishment and will start on pole in Turkey (Photo: Mercedes)

ALL ABOUT FORMULA 1 TURKEY GP CLASSIFICATION | BRIEFING

Mercedes confirmed the dominance exercised throughout the weekend so far in Istanbul Park and conquered the pole-position of the Turkish GP. Lewis Hamilton was the fastest in the standings and, entitled to a track record, spiked 1min22s868 this Saturday (9). But the seven-time champion will lose ten positions on the grid due to the penalty for changing the engine component and, thus, will start in 11th. Valtteri Bottas, the second fastest in the standings, will line up the Mercedes #77 in the honor position this Sunday.

Max Verstappen has stayed away from Mercedes’ power so far this weekend, but he took third time in the standings, which earned him second place on the race grid. The Dutchman will start side by side with Bottas, while Hamilton will have to paddle to catch up throughout the dispute.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc reiterated the good performance obtained in Friday’s practice and will open the second row of the grid, with Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri, another driver with great performance over the weekend, beside him on the grid. Fernando Alonso, from Alpine, will start in fifth, side by side with Sergio Pérez, from Red Bull. McLaren’s Lando Norris comes out in seventh, followed by Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri. Sebastian Vettel also won a position and will open the dispute in tenth.

Valtteri Bottas will start in pole position at Istanbul Park (Photo: Mercedes)

The Turkish GP is scheduled to start at 9 am (GMT-3) this Sunday and will be broadcast live by the channel on open TV Band and the streaming service F1 TV Pro. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Find out about the classification of the Formula 1 GP of Turkey

Who is the favorite on every track left in the 2021 Formula 1 season? Listen now on Paddokkast #124

Animated Q1 has Ricciardo eliminated; Schumacher advances

With the track practically dry, but with rain hanging over the horizon in Istanbul, Formula 1 opened the classification of the Turkish GP. Drivers hurried to leave the pits and line up in the pit-lane, all jammed up by the amount of cars. The rain just seemed to be a matter of time.

All the drivers went straight to the track, including Carlos Sainz, who opened the weekend aware that he will start last due to the replacement of all engine components, an action provided by Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton, for his part, had in mind the quest for pole as crucial for the weekend due to the loss of ten grid positions due to the replacement of the ICE (internal combustion engine).

Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars will have a special layout in Turkey (Video: Red Bull)

Hamilton, incidentally, had to extricate himself from the heavy traffic ahead of him before opening the fast loop. The seven-times champion almost escaped at the exit of turn 1 of a very treacherous and wet track.

Because of the asphalt conditions, Sainz and Max Verstappen, for example, ran in incidents without major consequences. On the timesheet, after Lando Norris and George Russell took the lead in Q1, Hamilton took the lead by turning 1min27s085, followed by Valtteri Bottas.

Yuki Tsunoda ran during fast lap in Q1 in Istanbul (Photo: Reproduction)

But Max Verstappen tried to leave his rival behind by nailing 1min26s692. But Hamilton, even with traffic ahead of him, again overcame Max with a lap of 1min26s520. But Bottas was faster than the two and tried to put himself as P1. And there was even more change: Norris jumped to second. Verstappen improved his mark again and moved to third, while even Fernando Alonso and Leclerc left Hamilton behind.

William looked great and, with eight minutes to go in Q1, was sixth and eighth with Russell and Nicholas Latifi respectively. Only there were more changes. Leclerc took the lead, but then Gasly took the lead in Q1 with 1:25s486.

Hamilton, again, fitted a very strong lap to put himself ahead in Q1 with 1min25s050. Further back, Bottas also emerged as a candidate to start in first place after punishing his colleague. The Finn had his best lap so far being only 0.088 slower than Lewis. At the end of the pack, Nikita Mazepin had another round over the weekend.

Nikita Mazepin rode again in Turkey and was 1s7 behind Mick Schumacher (Photo: Reproduction)

But Verstappen took advantage of the track’s improvement to return to the top of the table with 1min25s033, only 0s017 faster than Hamilton, who made the change on the next lap with another great time: 1min24s585. Bottas appeared in third, followed by Norris, Pérez and Gasly.

Verstappen had his best time deleted for exceeding the track limits and dropped to tenth, but recovered to return to second place, just 0.007 slower than Hamilton. Gasly was positioned in the top-3 behind only Hamilton and Max, while Leclerc and Pérez completed the top five.

In the end, Daniel Ricciardo was one of those eliminated in Q1. The Australian joined Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Räikkönen and Mazepin. Mick Schumacher, meanwhile, made it to Q2 in 14th. The German was simply 1s7 faster than his Haas teammate.

Daniel Ricciardo was eliminated in Q1 of the classification (Photo: Reproduction)

Q2: Hamilton flies and puts 0s6 on Verstappen

Medium tires were used by most drivers for the quick laps in Q2. Under normal conditions, the yellow compounds will be used in the race, as will the hard tires. The track was still treacherous, as Pérez showed when he escaped and rolled into turn 1.

Bottas took the lead with 1min24s142 in the opening moments of Q2, but was beaten by Verstappen, who spiked 1min24s002. But all times were destroyed by Hamilton, who scored 1min23s595, being 0s407 faster than his great rival in the fight for the title. Gasly appeared in fourth, ahead of Alonso and Norris.

Back in second place, Bottas was 0s197 off Hamilton’s time. Mercedes really emerged as the great force of the day in the dry, while Ferrari literally skated: Leclerc escaped by running in the last corner of the Turkish circuit.

Max Verstappen against the cloudy Istanbul skyline (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Hamilton was first and had Bottas on Mercedes 1-2. ‘Czech’ Pérez managed a good time, which took him to third place, even ahead of Verstappen. Highlight for Fernando Alonso, who even painted with chances to score the best lap of Q2, but lost time with traffic at the end. Then, then, Lewis went further to spike 1min23s082.

In the final seconds, Gasly returned AlphaTauri to a good position and advanced to the final stage of the classification in fourth. Alonso, Pérez, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Lance Stroll and Lando Norris also guaranteed places for the Q3.

Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon, George Russell and Mick Schumacher, who celebrated the 14th fastest time of the session, were eliminated. Sainz also said goodbye to qualifying.

Q3: Bottas takes advantage of Hamilton’s penalty to start ahead

With the exception of Tsunoda, all nine other drivers took to the track in the opening of Q3 on soft tyres. In the first quick lap, Bottas was faster than Hamilton and scored 1min23s071, 0s022 better than his teammate. Verstappen was further back in third, 0s227 slower than the Finn. Gasly appeared in fourth, slightly faster than Pérez, who closed the top five list.

Minutes later, in another quick lap attempt, Hamilton set the best time in two of the three sectors of the track and lowered Bottas’ time by 0s203 to record the new record of the Turkish circuit: 1min22s868.

Verstappen couldn’t beat the Mercedes duo, while Bottas improved his mark, but not enough to try to take the edge off Hamilton. But the Finn is the one who celebrates the pole due to the punishment imposed on Lewis this weekend in Turkey.

Formula 1 2021, Turkish GP, Istanbul Park, starting grid: