Brazil reaches 600 thousand deaths by Covid with pandemic in slowdown in the country – 10/08/2021 – Balance and Health

Brazil surpassed 100,000 deaths by Covid on the distant 8th of August 2020. Five months later, in the first days of January, the figure had doubled. Another 75 days and the number was already 300 thousand. The next milestone, 400,000, came in late April, just 36 days later. As of mid-June, the country was counting half a million lives lost to the coronavirus.

The pace of the tragedy has slowed down since then, and nearly four months passed before Brazil reached 600,077 deaths by Covid, at 2:22 pm this Friday (8).

Mainly the advance of vaccination throughout the country can be seen as the main factor explaining this reduction in speed.

More than 92% of the Brazilian adult population has already received at least one dose of the immunizing agent against Covid, and more than 60% have the complete vaccine schedule, with two doses or a single dose.

While vaccination increases, the moving average of daily deaths falls, according to the consortium of press vehicles, the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1.

In April, the average reached for seven days above 3,000 daily deaths per Covid. Throughout 2021, there were 61 days (55 of them in a row) with averages above 2,000 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 247 days with an average of at least 1,000 lives lost per day.

Now the moving average is 438, the lowest since November 13th.

If a few months ago Brazil caused global concern due to the lack of control of the pandemic, registering more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours, now it seems to have done better than many other countries in tackling the delta variant.

This is despite efforts to the contrary by (non-party) President Jair Bolsonaro, for whom Covid was nothing more than a “big media fantasy”, a “little flu”, a “mimimi”. He was still slow to mobilize his government to buy vaccines and cast doubt on the effectiveness of Coronavac due to its Chinese origin.

During the pandemic, Bolsonaro had four health ministers. The first two, Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich, left office due to differences with the president. The third, Army General Eduardo Pazuello, spent nearly a year in the post and as one of those investigated by the Covid-19 CPI.

The fourth minister, Marcelo Queiroga, took over with a speech more connected to the scientific consensus, but he recently changed his attitude and started making nods to his pocketbook in order to remain on the Esplanade.

“It’s hard to say we’re better when we hit 600,000 deaths. It’s impossible not to remember all the mistakes, errors, negligence that happened in this period of almost two years”, says Raquel Stucchi, professor at Unicamp and consultant at SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology ).

Anyway, says the expert, “today our reality, without a doubt, is better”.

The situation of greater tranquility recalls the second half of 2020, when there was also a strong reduction in cases and deaths. The difference, says Stucchi, is advanced vaccination.

Some cities are already evaluating releasing the use of masks, the public returns to soccer games, schools resume their in-person classes, samba schools discuss the 2022 Carnival.

Experts call attention to the dangers of relaxing coronavirus containment measures at a time when Covid still kills an average of more than 400 people a day.

Furthermore, studies have shown that the effectiveness of vaccines drops after six months, especially against infections. For this reason, several countries are discussing the application of a booster dose.

“But there is a certain degree of security in considering that the pandemic, yes, must be under control, that we shouldn’t have any surprises until 2022. The light at the end of the tunnel is much closer,” says the specialist at Unicamp.

“With the Sars-CoV-2 we can always have surprises, but the chances of surprising us are smaller,” he says.

Stucchi states that, in a pessimistic scenario, a new variant with vaccine escape could appear in one of the countries, especially the poorest ones, with difficulties in putting the vaccine program into action.

It is also impossible to paint an optimistic scenario, says the expert, that “everything is under control, let’s take off the masks now”.

According to Stucchi, now is the time for test events, with the monitoring of participants by health authorities.

Brazil, after all, has already lost 600,000 lives to Covid, an amount that makes it one of the richest countries in the world: Luxembourg.