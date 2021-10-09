Brazil registers 628 deaths by Covid in 24 hours on the day it surpasses 600 thousand victims | Coronavirus

On the day it hit the tragic milestone of 600,000 deaths by Covid-19, Brazil registered 628 deaths from the disease in 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 600,493 since the start of the pandemic this Friday (8). With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 457 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -13% and went back to pointing stability , after a day in the fall. Before, there were 12 days in a row in the stable zone (between -15% and +15%).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news via Telegram

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday (8). The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 2 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (2): 500

Sunday (3): 500

Monday (4): 498

Tuesday (5): 479

Wednesday (6): 464

Thursday (7): 438

Friday (8): 457

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Four states (AM, RO, CE, SE) present death toll. At the Acre and in the Amapá, there was no record of death on the last day.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,550,000 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 17,790 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 15,177 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -6% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 600,493

600,493 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 628

628 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 457 (14-day variation: -13%)

457 (14-day variation: -13%) Total confirmed cases: 21,550,000

21,550,000 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 17,790

17,790 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 15,177 (variation in 14 days: -6%)

On the rise (4 states): CE, AM, RO, SE

CE, AM, RO, SE In stability (9 states and the DF): PI, ES, MG, PE, RJ, PB, RR, DF, GO, RS

PI, ES, MG, PE, RJ, PB, RR, DF, GO, RS Falling (13 states): PR, SC, MA, RN, SP, MS, MT, AL, AP, BA, TO, PA, AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazil reached more than 46% of its population with the complete vaccination schedule. There are 98,258,535 people who took the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents, equivalent to 46.06% of the population, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles. Today, the country has reached the mark of 600,000 killed by Covid.

Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 149,167,255 people, which corresponds to 69.93% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 2,208,662 people (1.04% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 249,634,452 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: +10%

MG: +5%

RJ: 0%

SP: -32%

DF: -4%

GO: -4%

MS: -33%

MT: -35%

AC: -95%

AM: +186%

AP: -38%

PA: -56%

RO: +67%

RR: 0%

TO: -55%

AL: -36%

BA: -47%

EC: +250%

MA: -19%

PB: 0%

PE: +5%

PI: +13%

RN: -23%

SE: +25%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month