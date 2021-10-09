British clubs request emergency meeting after sale of Newcastle

The purchase of Newcastle by the Saudi Arabian public investment fund bothered English clubs. According to The Guardian newspaper, the other 19 clubs in the Premier League have joined together to demand an emergency meeting next week to discuss the matter.

According to the newspaper, the clubs are not aiming to disrupt Newcastle’s business, but rather to demand explanations about the late notice of the purchase of the English team by the Saudis.

In addition, other members of the English First Division fear that the League’s image will be harmed, as the leader of the investment fund is Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, a target of human rights organizations. The president is also blamed for the murder of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“The Guardian”, however, also affirms that the arrival of a new millionaire to the Premier League worries other clubs due to a possible “inflation” in the soccer market, both in terms of player purchases and salaries.

Both English League executive director Richard Masters and president Gary Hoffman received complaints from other clubs, mainly because the first attempt at an agreement between Newcastle and the Saudi fund, in March 2020, was denied four months later.