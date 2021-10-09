Butantan rebuts Saúde and defends the effectiveness of Coronavac

× Photo: São Paulo State Government/Flickr

O Butantan Institute contested the information disclosed by the Ministry of Health that the Coronavac have“low effectiveness” in people over 80 years old. Last Thursday, the folder said it can discontinue the use of the immunizing agent and cited the absence of Anvisa’s definitive record.

According to Butantan, the information disclosed by Health is wrong since “the immune response in the elderly is lower regardless of the immunizing agent”.

In a note sent to CNN Brasil, the institute also said that in November last year it sent the “first part of Coronavac immunogenicity data”.

“From this date onwards, the discussion on the methodologies used began, which led to this delay in immunogenicity test results. If there had been consensus on the methods proposed by the institute, the process would have already been completed and the definitive registration of Coronavac would have already been granted”, says the note.

“At the moment, in order to resolve the issue, Butantan has signed an agreement with Sinovac so that complementary immunogenicity analyzes are carried out in partnership with the laboratory. The samples have already been sent for analysis in the standard required by Anvisa.”