Caio Castro opens the game and tells what went wrong in his relationship with Grazi Massafera

Caio Castro commented about the separation with Grazi Massafera and talked about what went wrong in the relationship with the actress. He assured that the relationship between the two worked out even with the breakup.

In an interview with MonkeyCast podcast, Caio explained again about the end of the relationship, which happened at the end of August. He responded to a question from the show’s host, Igor Morais, who wanted to know why the artists’ relationship didn’t work out. When asked, the actor countered.

“It worked out. It worked very well. It was the most successful relationship. For two and a half years of my life. It worked from start to finish”said Grazi’s ex. “What went wrong? Nothing. That’s what I have to answer“, he completed.

Also during the conversation, Caio talked about being on the tracks, as he races in the Porsche Cup Brasil. In addition, he also commented on his experience with faith.

“One person asked me if I believe in God. I said no. I have a relationship with God, I talk to him. From the moment you have this relationship, you don’t have to believe or not”, he stated.

On social networks, some fans still hope that the couple will resume their relationship.

Troubled end of Caio Castro and Grazi

After the end of the relationship with Grazi, the actor spoke on the social networks. At the time, he denied that he had betrayed the actress and said that everything is just an invention.

“We were never one to talk about our relationship, we never exposed much about us and it will not be now that I will feed this type of report. But making up a story of betrayal is nothing more than lack of respect. We decided to split up for our reasons.. We were mature and respect, above all, our love”, he stated.

At the time, the actress Larissa Bonesi was even appointed as the alleged pivot of the couple’s separation, which she denied.

“I didn’t pivot. I have nothing. I was packing my suitcase and saw: ‘the pivot of separation. [Pensei] ‘He broke up?’ ‘My God, what’s going on?’ Never, never in my life would I be the pivot of a person’s separation or put myself in a situation like that. As soon as I saw it, I started to cry”, declared Larissa.

In mid-September, Grazi Massafera intrigued netizens by commenting on a post by Caio Castro’s aunt. The comment was seen by some as an innuendo for the actor.