California Outlaws Removing Condom Without Consent

posted on 10/8/2021 2:53 PM



(credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA)

California made it illegal to remove condoms without verbal consent during intercourse, a practice popularly known as “stealthing.”

The governor of the state of the west coast of the United States, Gavin Newsom, signed this Thursday (7) a bill that classifies this practice as “sexual assault”.

“By passing this bill, we are emphasizing the importance of consent,” the governor’s office said in a tweet.

Cristina Garcia, a member of the California assembly that introduced the bill, said removing the condom without consent “is not just immoral, it’s illegal.”

California is the first state in the country to specifically ban this practice, which can expose victims to unwanted pregnancies or sexually transmitted diseases.

According to the bill, sexual assault is committed by someone who “causes contact between a sexual organ, from which the condom has been removed, and the private part of another person who has not given verbal consent for the removal of the condom.”

The practice of “stealthing” generated controversy in the United States after the publication of an article by doctoral student Alexandra Brodsky, in 2017, in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law.

Brodsky noted that there were online forums providing information on how to successfully commit the act, some of which were later closed.