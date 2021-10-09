Cantillo reveals proposals from other clubs before Corinthians and talks about Rincn

For nearly two years at Corinthians, defensive midfielder Victor Cantillo is beginning to overcome the distrust on the part of the fans and conquering his space among the holders. Last Tuesday, the player scored his first goal with the Alvinegra shirt and took another step in that direction. The Colombian spoke about the emotion of scoring, as well as revealing his arrival at the club.

“It was a moment I was waiting for, a moment of great happiness, and just when the fans came back, it was something very beautiful. I hope to follow this path,” said Cantillo in an interview with GloboEsporte.com.

The Colombian was also asked whether he preferred to score or take a shot – a fundamental that makes the defensive midfielder stand out in games. “(Laughter). At the time of the game, the goal, but I like to give assists, passes, it makes me happy,” he said.

Cantillo returned to the team after Gabriel’s suspension for two games. The Colombian knew how to take advantage of the opportunity and saw his partner stay on the bench after his return. Since its arrival, however, the performance of the steering wheel has fluctuated and did not please the crowd. Cantillo recalled the arrangement with Corinthians, revealed that he had received proposals from other clubs and explained how his adaptation to Brazilian football was.

“Everyone knows the greatness of this club, it is known worldwide. When the proposal came, it impressed me a lot. I talked to my manager and he said: ‘Come on, it’s a great team, recognized’. I had a proposal from Cruzeiro long before and also from Athletico-PR, but I decided to be in this club that gives me everything, that gives me the possibility of following my career. I hope I can repay“, he said.

“It was difficult, it’s faster, more aggressive football. In Colombia you have more space, it’s a bit slower football. You have to adapt“, completed.

Finally, as has happened since his arrival, Cantillo was asked about Freddy Rincón. The former player is the most successful Colombian in Timão, being one of Fiel’s idols. Rincón was two-time champion of the Brazilian Nationals, in 1998 and 1999, in addition to lifting the World Club Cup, in 2000, and a Paulista, in 1999.

“God forbid we can get titles at Corinthians, it would be beautiful. Rincón has marked a very big story here, I’m going my way, trying to make things right. I hope to win titles here at the club“, declared Cantillo.

As for titles, the defensive midfielder preferred to keep his feet on the ground, but made a point of stressing that Corinthians still dreams of winning the Brasileirão this year. The team is in fifth place, with 37 points, and the leader, Atlético-MG, has 50.

“Atletico-MG took a big advantage, but the championship still has many rounds, little by little we are adding points. The objective is to be close to the first ones to play Libertadores. But the title dream we haven’t lost yet. We are going step by step following this path”, concluded the Colombian.

Cantillo should start again this Saturday, against Sport, from 4:30 pm.

See more at: Victor Cantillo.