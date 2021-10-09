Carelli explains about aggression, giving up and expulsion

The recent events of “A Fazenda 13” are causing a stir, and have led internet users to ask for the expulsion of some of the program’s participants, mainly Victor Pecoraro, Dynho Alves and Rico Melquiades for aggression.

However, at the press conference that Rodrigo Carelli, entertainment director of Record TV, gave to announce the participants of this year’s program, in which the flux was present, he even revealed some of the limits that participants should have in their discussions.

“Theoretically, everything that does not put the participant’s physical integrity at risk, that is, that does not hurt, or cannot hurt, can do. The spit stays in that ‘limbo’ there,” he said at the time.

We suggest that people avoid this and say that, depending on how it happens, if this is combined with something that could harm physical integrity, it could lead to expulsion”.

WITHDRAWAL AND EXPULSION

Also at the press conference, the director emphasized that giving up or expelling is very bad for everyone, whether a participant or the broadcaster itself.

“Is very bad. Giving up or expulsion are two very boring things that we hope not to happen”, guaranteed the TV director.

It hasn’t happened in recent editions. But I also think it’s a learning experience for the participants themselves, who realized that it’s bad to give up”.

“We have a case of giving up that became famous – but that’s just the case – which is Gretchen’s. In fact, this ‘meme factory’ she turned into was because of the ‘The Farm’ and ‘Power Couple’ memes. But overall it’s not good. Neither for the person nor for us”, concluded Carelli.

Remembering that, as the flux reported, the program’s team is investigating the fights at dawn this Friday, October 8, seeking to understand whether or not there was aggression against Rico Melquiades.

Despite not having taken place in recent years, “A Fazenda 13” has already had one withdrawal and one expulsion, being those of Fernanda Medrado and Nego do Borel, respectively.

