Carol Castro reveals the true story of the belly tattoo

Carol Casto opened the game and revealed the story about his tribal belly tattoo, in an interview with presenter Thais Fersoza’s YouTube channel.

The body art, which was successful in the beginning of the career of Bruno Cabrerizo’s girlfriend, was the result of the bullying and suffering she faced throughout her life. “I say I started getting tattoos early and stopped early, because after that I didn’t do any more”, started the 37-year-old actress.

“I had my childhood in Natal [Rio Grande do Norte]. After my mother separated from my father, she went there to start her life over. I stayed there for a total of six years, but I went back and forth to Rio a few times to live with my father (…) There was a whole issue of alimony, of money problems, I saw that it was difficult for my mother to keep me there in Natal (…) And it was crazy on the one hand”, said Carol Castro.

Carol Castro revealed that when she moved to Bauru, in São Paulo, she ended up joining a skate group, and suffered bullying from girls. “There was a group of girls whose boss was Carol Methanol, all tattooed. It was a gang that wanted to beat me. They knew where I lived, made phone calls, locked me up once in the street… I was bullied very crazy. And then, in an act of rebellion, I was already 14 years old, I wanted to make a dragon, which went from the back to the groin. But I had no money. I was already coming to Rio to work a few weekends, so I gathered the money and got my tattoo. It was more or less that. There’s a reason, you know? It wasn’t out of nowhere”, said.

The actress said that she still considered removing the tattoo. “I already thought, rethought… I still have this dilemma. And I’m also afraid the result will get worse. Not that I don’t like my tattoo“, she stated.

Carol Castro

