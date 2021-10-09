Casemiro’s replacement, Douglas Luiz introduces himself and Tite has full group for qualifiers | Brazilian Team

Midfielder Douglas Luiz introduced himself to the Brazilian men’s team this Saturday morning. Called in for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, cut off by a dental infection, the Aston Villa player completes Tite’s group in time for his first training session in Barranquilla.
The team’s delegation disembarked at around 11 pm from Barranquilla – 9 pm Brasília time – with a special reception for Neymar. The group, now with 25 athletes, goes to the field this afternoon, at 4 pm – local time -, when Tite must define the team that will face Colombia.
+ Seleção arrives in Barranquilla with a party for Neymar: “If I played in heaven, I’d die to see it”
Douglas greets technical assistant Matheus Bachi — Photo: Reproduction
+ Neymar will pass Pelé in games for the Brazilian national team: what does he need to do to be respected?
+ With a goal right on his debut, Antony joins the list that has Zagallo, Neymar and Gabigol in the Seleção
– I’m very happy for this new opportunity. A great return to the Brazilian team. I’m a much more mature Douglas, I’m much happier to have won the gold medal in Tokyo. I followed the game. I was very happy for our group to win. I hope that against Colombia we get another victory – said the player, on arrival at the team’s hotel.
Brazil is leader of the qualifiers, with 100% success in nine games. Colombia is in fifth place, with 14 points.
The duel between Brazil and Colombia is valid for the 5th round of the Qualifiers, takes place at 6 pm (GMT) on Sunday and will be broadcast by Globo, SporTV and Premiere.
Douglas started in the first four qualifiers. He won the gold medal in Tokyo — Photo: Reproduction