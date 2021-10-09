Catia Fonseca breaks the silence and surprises by revealing whether she’s going to Globo or not

Catia Fonseca participated in the edition of Otalab of the last Thursday (07) and spoke for the first time about the rumors that she would be willing to go to the Globe.

The presenter talked about the possibility of changing the Band by the Rio station after receiving the following question from one of the attraction’s guests:

“Catia, you’ve hosted a show for years that, compared to Band, had a slightly smaller audience. Today Brazil is getting to know you a little better. Do you think your next step is to get to Globo?”.

On the subject, the famous was emphatic. “It has nothing to do with it, no. Quite the opposite!”, shot. And he continued, implying that he does not intend to change jobs anytime soon:

“I’ve been in the Band for four years and I can say that it took us a while to structure the Melhor da Tarde and make it come into gear”.

“We didn’t have any similar program, we worked chipped and we won. Then the pandemic came and ripped us apart again. We’re dying to wait for the pandemic to end”, completed.

Recently, Catia revealed details of the occasion when she was invited to take over the program that Ana Maria Braga presented on Record.

For those who don’t know, in 1999, a fight between the blonde and the direction of the network took her off the air. The discussion took place on the same day that the channel chose Catia as the new presenter of Note & Anote.

“On Friday, early in the evening, I got a call on my mother’s phone from someone saying he was the bishop [Honorilton] Gonçalves and wanted him to go to Record, because he wanted to talk to me. I thought it was a lie, a prank”, confessed Fonseca.

The then TV Gazeta contractor asked for the phone to return and confirm that the call was from Record. With confirmation, she hurried to the station’s headquarters. “The secretary told me, ‘Look, the bishop told you to stay in that room and not leave’”, he remembered.

“Bishop Gonçalves handed me a contract and told me to read it. i earned x [na Gazeta], would win 10 times x and merchan 20 times x. It was irrefutable”, commented. In addition to the high salary, a series of clauses worried her.

When she thought about calling a lawyer, she received a warning from her future boss: “You will not leave this room until you say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. If you leave, this conversation never happened and you’ll never talk to me again”.

