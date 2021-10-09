Cell phone with ‘Hulk’ cape prevents a man from being shot in the hinterland of Pernambuco | Petrolina and Region

The photo of a cell phone damaged by a gunshot went viral this week on social media. What caught the attention of more than 6,000 internet users was that the cover of the device, from the cartoon character ‘Hulk,’ was that it did not allow the bullet to penetrate the victim, a man whose identity was not disclosed.

Doctor Pedro Carvalho released the images on social media. He was in the emergency room on the afternoon of last Thursday (7), when the patient was admitted to the University Hospital (HU), in Petrolina, in the hinterland of Pernambuco. “SAMU parked at the door, we saw it through the sirens. The staff had already said that it was a bullet. We prepared, normally, we assume that the victim is a serious patient. We put the stretcher, put on the gloves , everything was already prepared to attend”, he reported.

The curious thing was that the man was saved thanks to the cell phone and the ‘super power’ of the ‘Hulk’ cape. The bullet grazed the victim’s hip and only hit the phone. “When the SAMU came in with the patient, he was conscious, awake, talking, and very scared. He had no blood, no wound marks. The surgeon took over the case, began to examine and the patient reported that it was hurting in the hip location. When he went to see the cell phone was in the front, he had a pain on impact, but there was nothing, it didn’t even penetrate the skin. The patient left in a few minutes,” said the doctor.

The Pernambuco Military Police issued a note on the attempted robbery: The Military Police informs that yesterday afternoon (7), military police from the 5th Battalion were called for an attempted robbery in the rural area of ​​Petrolina. Upon arriving at the scene, the suspects had already escaped. The victim, who was grazed in the hip region, was rescued by the SAMU, to the Trauma Hospital and is doing well. The Garrisons carried out investigations at the site, but no one was identified.