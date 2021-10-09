Check out the 8 stations in Florianópolis that will sell gasoline at cost this Saturday

Compensatory measure was defined by the Capital Procon and will last 24 hours; payments must be by debit card or cash.

In Florianópolis, eight gas stations will sell gasoline at cost price this Saturday (9), for 24 hours. The compensatory measure was defined by the Capital Procon.

The establishments will be required to sell, each one, 20 thousand liters of common and additive gasoline. Consumers must pay by debit card or cash.

Of the 12 posts in the capital notified by Procon for irregular practices, eight agreed to comply with the measure and four rejected it. This, after intense inspection and expertise by the consumer protection agency, and meetings with offenders.

There will be two establishments in the South of the Island, two in the North, three in the Central region and one in the East. The consumer will know about the promotion for the value of the pump.

See what the posts are:

South

Novo Campeche Post: Doutor Antônio Kuiz Moura Gonzaga Highway, Rio Tavares

Galo – Ávila Post: Francisco Magno Vieira Highway, Coast

North

Rio Vermelho Station: João Gualberto Soares, Rio Vermelho

Bom Jesus Station: SC-403 Highway, Vargem do Bom Jesus

Central

5 Star Post: Rua Deputado Antônio Edu Vieira, Pantanal

Angeloni Post: Rua Lauro Linhares, Trindade

Real Auto Posto: Avenida Madre Benvenuta, Santa Monica

East

Galo Post: Rua Henrique Veras do Nascimento, Lagoa da Conceição

proof

To prove to the Municipal Procon compliance with the compensatory measure, the stations will have to, in addition to selling gasoline for 24 hours or during the normal operating period of the establishment with the cost of the purchase of the day, present the invoice for the purchase of the products.

understand the case

The measure carried out by the Santa Catarina Procon is due to the unjustified increase during the truck drivers’ strike in early September.

At the time, the agency warned Sindópolis (Fuel Retail Trade Union) to advise members not to raise fuel prices.

“We cannot be colluding with this infamous conduct, we have to protect Santa Catarina consumers, who are the most vulnerable part of the consumer relationship”, explained the director of the state Procon Tiago Silva.