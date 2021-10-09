Check out the current minimum wage forecast for 2022

Beforehand, it is necessary to be aware that the national floor undergoes a readjustment every year. This measure is a way to guarantee the maintenance of the citizen’s purchasing power, given that the minimum wage must accompany the inflation rate reached at the end of the year.

According to the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) which is the Federal Government’s calculation basis for the adjustment of the minimum wage, the inflation rate is around 8.4%. Therefore, an increase in the national floor for the next BRL 1,192.40.

It is noteworthy that this value does not represent a real gain for Brazilians, as it only follows inflation and does not surpass it. In this way, the readjustment only maintains the standard of living that the citizen already had, without losses or gains.

Sometimes, the minimum wage can exceed inflation, as was the case from 2018 to 2019, during the government of former president Michel Temer. However, from 2020 to 2021, the opposite happened, considering that the INPC indicated a rate of 5.45% and correction was only 5.26%.

It should be noted that the minimum wage adjustment also directly impacts benefits granted by the Federal Government. In this sense, it is necessary to understand all salaries from public agencies must start from a floor, in a way that changes the minimum and the ceiling paid for benefits.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that, by law, no government benefit can be granted for an amount lower than the minimum wage. In this way, quotas that today are R$ 1,100 (current national floor) are now paid in the amount of R$ 1,192.40, which consequently changes proportionally the other values ​​between the ceiling and the minimum paid in benefits such as retirement, death pension, PIS/Pasep allowance, etc.