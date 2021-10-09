Check out the drivers’ statements after Friday of the F1 2021 GP of Turkey

F1 IN TURKEY: RED BULL AGAINST CURSE PAINTING SPECIAL + HAMILTON X VERSTAPPEN | WGP

Friday (8) was marked by the first official free practice for the Turkish GP, at Istanbul Park. Even with the confirmation of a penalty for changing components in the power unit, Mercedes championship leader Lewis Hamilton was the big name of the day, leading the sessions and finishing fastest.

Deputy leader of the championship and using special paint, Max Verstappen took fifth place, behind teammate Sergio Pérez, but also Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas. The Dutchman is two points behind Hamilton in the standings.

Formula 1 picks up speed again at Istanbul Park this Saturday. Free practice 3 will start at 6am (Brasilia, GMT-3) while the classification is scheduled for 9am. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Check out the statements of all the drivers who went to the track on Friday:

Lewis Hamilton, first: Hamilton targets pole-position to “minimize damage” with Turkish GP punishment

Charles Leclerc, second: Leclerc smiles but says Ferrari “must not get carried away” with 2nd in training in Turkey

Valtteri Bottas, third: Bottas sees Turkey’s transformation and says: “One of the tracks with more grip in F1”

Sergio Pérez, room: Pérez shows surprise with grip on the “challenging” Turkish track: “It looks normal”

Max Verstappen, fifth: Verstappen worries after difficult day in Turkey: “We will work hard at night”

Lando Norris at Turkish GP Friday (Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP)

Lando Norris, sixth: Norris and Ricciardo praise improvement of the Istanbul track: “Completely different”

Fernando Alonso, seventh: Alonso sees a “productive” day and talks about returning to the track in Turkey: “It felt like the 1st time”

Esteban Ocon, eighth: Alonso sees a “productive” day and talks about returning to the track in Turkey: “It felt like the 1st time”

Pierre Gasly, ninth: “Today, I didn’t feel good in the car, but I still left with two good positions, which is positive, and I believe we have more to achieve tomorrow. I wasn’t happy with the balance of the car, I suffered from understeer and that’s something we have to work on. I believe it’s something that a lot of drivers have suffered, so we need to analyze what we can do to improve and keep growing with our performance on the TL3”.

Antonio Giovinazzi, tenth: “I was very happy to find more grip on the track since the first lap of the TL1. It feels like a completely different circuit, and it’s been fun, especially given our balance in the car. Overall a good Friday. Finding the way with the car is easy when there is grip, we were able to ride confidently and tomorrow’s first indications are promising. We need to see what the weather will do tomorrow. We look good in the dry, but we’ll accept anything between conditions.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 11th: “I think this is a great track and I really enjoyed my sessions at Istanbul Park. I built up my confidence gradually, and this afternoon I showed a good pace. The weather conditions were very windy, but they were fine. However, tomorrow may have rain and this could prove tricky again. We have to see what happens over time, to prepare as much as we can, but I’m happy with the car’s performance so far this weekend, and I think we’ve shown a great evolution.”

Carlos Sainz with the ‘barbecue’ sensor on the back of the Ferrari in Istanbul (Photo: Reproduction)

Carlos Sainz, 12th: “A different Friday for us knowing that we are going to start from last place on the grid for the punishment for changing the power unit. We checked that everything was running normally, we tried different settings and worked with soft and medium tires, focusing on long stints. It was weird to do a Friday without accelerating in short stints, but our goal this weekend is to gain positions on Sunday. The car looks competitive and the track has changed a lot since last year. It has a lot of grip, maybe one of the biggest of the season so far, and it’s important to understand how that affects the tires and the car’s performance.”

Throw Stroll, 13th: “Today was about discovering a circuit that has recently had work to improve grip compared to last year, not to mention the tricky wind conditions there. On our side, there are positive things to take away, but we know we need to find more pace for the rest of the weekend. I’m confident we can do that, and we’re aiming for improvements in the car’s balance as well. The main thing is that we know what we need to do, let’s leave today and work hard to improve.”

Daniel Ricciardo, 14th: Norris and Ricciardo praise improvement of the Istanbul track: “Completely different”

Kimi Raikkonen, 15th: “Of course there is a lot of potential in the car, and we need to unlock it tonight. In the first few sessions, there was a bit of balance missing, so we still have work to do, but we’re confident we can turn it around overnight. It has a lot more grip than expected, so let’s adapt to these conditions and see where we left off in the standings.”

Sebastian Vettel, 16th: Vettel approves day in Turkey and says Aston Martin “explored limits” at TL2

Nicholas Latifi, 17th: “The asphalt was not the way I expected from what I saw on the track-walk, but it was a positive surprise. It has a lot more grip than last year, including a lot more than almost every track. It’s really fun to drive, it’s a very fast track. It exceeded my expectations. I’ve still suffered from tires, especially with an empty tank, we need to work on that. But I think we can start well tomorrow.”

George Russell, 18th: “Our full-tank pace was pretty good, but our empty-tank pace wasn’t much. We need to dive into telemetry to find something for tomorrow, but the track should be totally different, with rain forecast all night and in the morning. We need to seize the opportunity as conditions change, we’ve done that in the last few races. Sunday will be tricky, we had very little time to simulate a race today”.

Mick Schumacher, 19th: “The increase in grip happened and the car looked good. I think we’re closer to the pack than usual, which is promising, and I think for tomorrow, we have a pretty good idea of ​​what we want and what we need. It’s very fluid, a very good track, I had the chance to ride in the simulator and it corresponded to what I drove there, so I’m happy to be here this weekend. I’ll do the rain dance soon.”

Nikita Mazepin, 20th: “It was really interesting, because as a rookie and going to one of the few European tracks I haven’t ridden, I wasn’t sure what to expect. The feedback I’ve received from other riders and what you read on social media is that it’s incredibly difficult to ride. Since leaving the garage for the first time, I’ve seen that grip has improved. The layout is very special, very fluid, so you need to pick up the pace, which I liked, and I think we can have a good weekend.”