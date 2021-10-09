Check out the results of Quina 5678 and Lotofácil 2343 this Friday (8/10)

posted on 10/08/2021 7:59 PM / updated on 10/8/2021 8:37 PM



Did he have sex with a little extra money in his pocket? – (credit: Reproduction/Youtube)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Friday night (8/10), four lotteries: Quina’s 5678 contests; 2343 of Lotofácil; 2221 from Lotomania and 154 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 2.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 09-25-40-52-68. The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



lottomania

With an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 14-26-31-36-41-42-44-45-47-49-58-60-62-72-80-82-83-86-95-97

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



super seven

With an expected prize of R$2.9 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 4

Column 2: 5

Column 3: two

Column 4: 1

Column 5: 0

Column 6: 7

Column 7: 7

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.5 million for those who hit the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-05-09-12-15-16-17-18-19-20-22-23-24-25

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



Watch the full broadcast: