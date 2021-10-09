Check out what happened at the party of A Fazenda 13 · TV News

With little drink available for pedestrians, the party of A Fazenda 2021 was marked by Rico Melquiades settling scores with his rivals, and by Dayane Mello’s gossip about Arcrebiano de Araújo’s past. According to the model, the ex-BBB had been involved with a famous digital influencer before accepting the invitation to the reality show of Record. “He’s rotten as a person,” fired the girl.

Friday night (8) began with a moment of peace between Rico and Tati Quebra Barraco. The two had been on the warpath for the past few days, but apparently managed to make peace. The farmer of the week promised that he will not recommend the funkeira to the hot seat. “I’m not going to put you in the field, I know you don’t care about that,” he declared.

After a few minutes, the Alagoas left the dance floor and went to the inner area of ​​the headquarters to cry for the elimination of Erika Schneider, his ally in the game. “Why did she go out?”, he lamented in conversation with Valentina Francavilla. “It’s part, everyone will leave,” replied the stage assistant.

Victor sat beside the Alagoas and also sympathized with the moment. He wiped the tears of his fellow inmate and stated that he will still be able to count on other people in the game. Then Pecoraro apologized for throwing yogurt at the ex-MTV.

“Sorry about yesterday,” said the actor. “I’m sorry too,” Rico continued. “Can you forgive me?” Pecoraro reinforced. “Yes, sorry about the coffee. Every action has a reaction, if I hadn’t had that action [de jogar o café fora], you wouldn’t have had that reaction,” replied the man from Alagoas.

In another excerpt of the conversation, Victor stated that he would not be the winner of the R$1.5 million prize, but advised Rico to try to avoid fights in order to become a better person. “Let’s do our best,” added the former SBT.

arcrebian in crosshairs

Bil also became the target of comments during the party. Aline Mineiro lost patience with the model after hearing that she should have voted for MC Gui to protect Erika from going to the farm.

“You should have voted for him to defend her,” opined the ex-BBB. “Now you’re going to say I’m wrong,” complained the participant. Elsewhere in the conversation, Aline criticized Bil’s overconfidence. “You are playing because you are thinking that you are the voice of Brazil”, completed the ex-panicat.

Later, it was Dayane’s turn to criticize the behavior of the capixaba. Former Big Brother Italy claimed she had met Bil before the two were confined. According to her, at the time, he stayed with Stéfani Bays, a participant in the previous edition of the Record program. “He arrived, didn’t even look at her face, it was like she was a stranger. That’s how I met him, that way. Him treating her like a stranger, her crying,” she said.

The model also claimed that the former No Limite had had sex with the influencer, but then acted as if the two didn’t know each other.

“He’s rotten as a person, as a man, as everything. He sucks. The man who fucks you every day and then calls and says, ‘I can’t be with you anymore because I’m going to be on one reality show’ and the next one day they meet at a party and he doesn’t even look her in the face,” added Dayane.

The party turned into a funeral

Once again, the production of A Fazenda 13 avoided sending a large amount of alcoholic beverages to the confined. Mileide Mihaile, Marina Ferrari and Erasmo Viana were some of the participants who complained about the lack of alcohol supply.

With little excitement, most pawns and peoas left the dance floor early.

