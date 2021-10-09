Check the table for the withdrawal of the 6th installment of the Emergency Aid

Caixa Econômica Federal resumed the payment schedule for the sixth installment of the Emergency Aid. Thus, this Friday, October 8, workers who were born in May will be able to withdraw the amount.

The withdrawal of amounts paid to participants in the Bolsa Família Program takes place immediately. However, for members outside the program, installments are released on a staggered basis. That is, according to the month of birth of each participant, a format already known and that has been taking place since the beginning of the assistance program.

So, on October 6th, last Wednesday, those born in April were able to carry out the moves. However, yesterday, the 7th, the calendar did not release a new group. Therefore, with the return of the calendar, those born in May will also be able to withdraw and transfer the installment.

Thus, according to the official schedule of the program, the return of the release of values ​​takes place this Friday, October 8th. Then, break again during the weekend and on the 12th, the holiday of Nossa Senhora de Aparecida.

The pause in the process will only affect participants who are part of the Bolsa Família Program, who take about two weeks to access the amounts after the amount is deposited in the Digital Social Savings Account.

When will there be deposit of the seventh installment of Emergency Aid

The seventh and last installment of the Emergency Aid is scheduled to start on October 18th for participants who are part of Bolsa Família. On the other hand, on October 20th there will be the first deposit for the general public.

In addition, according to Caixa Econômica Federal, beneficiaries eligible to receive the last installment of the benefit will receive informational messages through Whatsapp with information about the deposit and withdrawal dates for the seventh installment of the program. It is important to remember, in this regard, that Dataprev and the Ministry of Citizenship are carrying out periodic analyzes of the participants.

Therefore, those who fail to meet one of the program’s requirements cannot receive the last round. For example, an unemployed person who has a formal contract will no longer be part of the program.

How to withdraw values?

To withdraw the amount, the participant must first log into their Caixa Tem application. Next, select the options “withdrawal without card” and then “generate withdrawal code”.

Right after performing the process, a code will be generated on the screen of your mobile device. The sequence is valid for one hour and must be used at Caixa’s physical branches, lottery outlets or a corresponding Caixa Aqui.

In addition, Caixa’s branches are open from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 1 pm. Thus, the banking institution informs that there is no need for citizens to arrive before the opening hours of the branches. All people seeking assistance will be served during the bank’s opening hours.

Finally, Caixa also reiterates that the user can carry out various banking operations through the use of Caixa Tem. Through it, then, it is possible to carry out transfers, purchases with the Virtual Debit Card, pay bills, payment slips, among other services.

Expenditure on Emergency Aid reaches R$ 52.4 billion with penultimate installment

After the payment of the sixth installment of Emergency Aid to informal workers and low-income families, the total resources allocated to the program reach the amount of R$ 52.4 billion in 2021.

The amount represents about 80% of the total budget for carrying out the measure, R$ 64.9 billion. In addition, the benefit is expected to end during the month of October. Then, the payment of the seventh and last installment of the assistance program must begin.

Emergency Aid also represents most of the measures issued by the Executive Branch to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil. Second, there are the additional expenses of the ministries and, third, the acquisition of vaccines and supplies for the fight against Covid-19.

The figures above belong to the Monitoring of Federal Spending on Combating Covid-19. This information is updated daily by the Transparent Treasury Portal.

Schedule of withdrawals for the sixth installment

Those beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família may use their Emergency Assistance according to the following schedule:

October 4th: Those born in January can make cash withdrawals and transfers.

October 5th: Those born in February and March will be able to make cash withdrawals and transfers.

October 6th: Those born in April can withdraw cash and transfers.

October 8th: Those born in May can make cash withdrawals and transfers.

October 11th: Those born in June can make cash withdrawals and transfers.

October 13th: Those born in July will be able to make cash withdrawals and transfers.

October 14: Cash withdrawals and transfers can be made for those born in August.

October 15th: Those born in September will be able to make cash withdrawals and transfers.

October 18: Those born in October will be able to make cash withdrawals and transfers.

October 19: Those born in November and December will be able to make cash withdrawals and transfers.

Schedule of seventh installment deposits

Then, those who are already waiting for the next amounts should already be aware of the dates of deposits for the last installment. For the time being, the Federal Government indicates that there will be no new extension, however, the debate on the renewal of Bolsa Família has not yet been defined.

Thus, they will receive, for the last time, between R$ 150 and R$ 350, depending on their family composition, as follows:

October 20: beneficiaries born in January.

October 21: those born in February.

October 22: beneficiaries born in March.

October 23: those born in April and May.

October 26: those born in June.

October 27: beneficiaries born in July.

October 28: those born in August.

October 29: beneficiaries born in September.

October 30: those born in October and November.

October 31: beneficiaries born in December.