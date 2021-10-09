Cielo shoots up 14% on a day of strong correction; time to buy is now, says Genial

THE Cielo (CIEL3) soared in the session this Friday (8) on a day of strong stock correction. Last week, the shares of the owner of machines hit their historic low, at R$ 2.29. Shares rose 14.29%.

Second report of the Great Investments, Cielo hit its floor and now is a good opportunity to buy the stock.

“Cielo is not our favorite in the sector and we are not advocating putting all the chips in one bet either. The company has already lost its ambition to be a cutting-edge payment technology company, but it is very cheap, the fundamentals are improving and from the controllers’ point of view, we think that something could be done to unlock value”, they argue.

Analysts calculate that the company is negotiating with an attractive valuation of 4.72 x price-to-earnings (P/E) for 2022, which will draw the attention of investors and possibly controllers, which would culminate in Cielo’s delisting .

from the ground does not pass

According to experts, after experiencing bad times, the company has some triggers that can give the paper gas.

Among them are the sale of Merchant-e, eventual delisting, increase in customers in the middle of the pyramid and success in credit products.

“Furthermore, in our view, the economic recovery resulting from greater vaccination should help to recover the volumes traded and, consequently, revenues and margins”, they say.

They expect revenues to grow by 2.8% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, with an increase in profits of 95% and 9.75% in the respective years.