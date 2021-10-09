City Hall charges BRL 1 million in late Olympic property tax

The Municipality of Porto Alegre achieved court victories to charge the Grêmio IPTU (Building and Land Tax) for the area of ​​the Olympic stadium, inactive since 2013. The debt alleged by the PGM (General Attorney of the Municipality) is R$ 954 thousand . The club from Rio Grande do Sul maintains that it has a prior decision exempting the place from taxation, even without daily use and for essential activities.

In addition to the Olympic stadium lots, Grêmio is also charged with taxes from the Ilha do Grêmio, in Guaíba. The debt amount is around R$48 thousand.

“The municipal law has an article that deals with IPTU exemption for sports activities, as long as the properties are used for the benefit and fulfillment of their essential activities. As the property is abandoned, the tax exemption is no longer applicable. And we are charging from 2017 to here, in this action. This action is about the fiscal years 2017 and 2018. There is still 2019, 2020 and 2021”, said Luciane Timmers, attorney at the Attorney General’s Office of the Municipality.

The decision that allows the collection of IPTU for the Olympic stadium was published in the gaucho judiciary system at the end of September. The ruling on debt in the Ilha do Grêmio area was released on Wednesday (6).

Grêmio understands that the charge is improper. And he maintains that the case has been analyzed before.

“The Grêmio, in 2008, filed a lawsuit for recognition of exemption from taxation of properties owned by the club. We won the case in the Court of Justice and the decision recognizes the subjective right to exemption. The subjective right fulfills the requirements to obtain exemption from payment of IPTU. The requirements are to be a non-profit civil entity, not to remunerate directors and administrators. The city hall has always refused to recognize the exemption. We filed a lawsuit, which recognizes this right and the judge’s vote is very clear: regardless of use or not, the properties are tax free. We won this decision,” said Claudio Pimentel, Grêmio’s lawyer in the case.

At this time, the Court authorized the debt enforcement process to resume. In the coming days, PGM and Grêmio should start discussing guarantees. The club’s idea is to add the Olympic area.

“Grêmio has already proposed this discussion and won. The municipality is trying to revert to the mat, if we are going to compare football. But Grêmio has already won and will win again”, guaranteed Pimentel. “I feel quite uncomfortable with this situation. The municipality is insisting on the thesis, but there is already a decision in favor of the Grêmio”, reiterated the lawyer.

Inaugurated in 1954, the Olympic stadium hosted the last official game in 2013 and ceased to be Grêmio headquarters throughout that year. Currently, the place houses buses from the public company Carris and waits for the end of the judicial imbroglio between the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul, city hall and Arena Porto-Alegrense to exchange keys with Arena do Grêmio. At the beginning of the year, the agreement was ratified and now the process between the club and the company created to manage the stadium remains to be concluded.