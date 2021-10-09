City of SP applies booster dose of Covid vaccine in health professionals and seniors over 60 this Saturday | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo applies this Saturday (9) the additional dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in health professionals over 18 years and seniors over 60 years.

To receive the booster dose, professionals and the elderly must have completed the vaccination cycle, that is, they must have received two doses of the vaccine (or a single dose) for at least six months.

According to the city hall, all people who work in the area are considered health workers, whether on the front line, such as doctors and nurses, or support, such as nutritionists and janitors, in addition to those who have proven training in the area, such as veterinarians.

The booster dose will also be available for immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who have taken the last dose of the vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days and for indigenous villagers over 18 years old who took the last dose of the vaccination schedule for at least six months.

This Saturday will open the 82 Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs) / Integrated Basic Health Units (UBSs) from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, and the mega-stations, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. (See the complete list of addresses)

Through the Filometer, it is possible to monitor the waiting situation at the stations that are operating in the city. On the page it is also possible to check which vaccines are available for the application of a second dose in each unit.

See updated calendar

For the first dose, adolescents from 12 years of age;

For the booster dose, immunosuppressed individuals aged over 18 years, who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days;

For the booster dose, elderly people over 60 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 6 months;

For the booster dose, indigenous villagers over 18 years old and who have taken the last dose of the vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 6 months;

For the booster dose, healthcare professionals over 18 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 6 months.