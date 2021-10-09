Closing of a hospital in Piracicaba (SP) is “temporary” and reopening depends on donations

After announcing, calling the press for an urgent press conference, the closure of Hospital Ilumina, for lack of money, representatives of the institution eased the situation and said that the measure is “temporary”. The act, unlike the one called for, had the launch of a campaign to donate money via PIX.

According to the President of the Board of Directors of Associação Ilumina and founder of the institution, Dr. Adriana Brasil, patient care is suspended from next Monday, (11), due to the lack of resources to pay around 100 direct and indirect employees, according to the PIRANOT published earlier.

Also according to the president, “The service will return to the Hospital as soon as the resources for the payment of employees who have not been paid for two months are obtained,” he explained.

Request for help

Adriana took advantage of the situation to launch the “One million friends” campaign, which aims to increase the number of individuals who donate resources to the Hospital. The proposal is that each piracicabano donate at least 9 reais every month. One of the campaign slogans is “let Ilumina save you”.

The shutdown

The interruption in care only affects the Hospital and should last for about two months. The truck will remain at Estação Paulista, now for a longer period, serving on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week. Then, there is a roadmap for assisting companies that have hired the services for their employees.

The president denied, at the press conference, that the reason for the closure is linked to transfers from the City Hall to the hospital. Earlier this year, she complained to the press and councilors about the issue that would now be normalized.

In the late afternoon, Mayor Luciano Almeida (DEM), said that when the hospital reopens, he will make a point of helping.

How to help?

Deposit at Caixa Econômica Federal Agency 3428 Operation 003 or by Pix 10.281.182/0001-70.